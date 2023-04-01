Art

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will host an exhibition for fabric artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger starting April 5. A reception will take place April 5 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is free, open to the public and will be up through May 5. All artwork will be for sale.

