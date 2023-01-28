Art

“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m.

