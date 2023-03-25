Art
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will host an exhibition for fabric artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger starting April 5. A reception will take place April 5 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is free, open to the public and will be up through May 5. All artwork will be for sale.
Masterpiece Mingle will bring together art, music and food to the McKinney Center in Jonesborough April 28 from 7-9 p.m. This event, which sells out well in advance each year, will feature an exhibit of 125 different works of art, and each guest will take one of these works home. Guests will also enjoy live jazz music by the Jonesborough Rhythm Express, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction featuring more art, books and art supplies. Beer and wine will be for sale by Main Street Café and Catering. Tickets are $50. Tickets are limited to 125 as this is the number of works of art that have been donated. To purchase tickets call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. The cost of the workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Auditions
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for its July presentation of the 1940s USA Radio Show March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the JRT Warehouse, located near Wetlands at 1533 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough. Please prepare a brief cut from a 1940s-style tune. There will be a tap audition for those who know how to tap. For more information contact the director, Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, at jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet March 28 at 7 p.m. Dr. Fred J. Alsop III will present a program on "Trekking with a Birder in Tennessee." The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, located at 584 Lebanon Road in Colonial Heights. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information go to birdingkingsport.org.
Books
A Book Launch will be held April 1 to celebrate Lorie Ann Simpson's first novel, "Saving Faith." The event will be held at 1200 Center St., Suite 224, Kingsport, from 4-6:30 p.m. Simpson will be on hand to sign books, and refreshments will be served.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Comedy
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his "Be Funny Tour" to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City April 14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
Concerts
Cellist Dave Eggar and clarinetist Tasha Warren will perform in a free concert March 26 at 2 p.m. in Cantrell Hall at UVA Wise with special guests pianist Peter Ryan and violinist Sean Claire. As seating is limited, patrons are encouraged to make reservations at proartva.org. The concert is sponsored by Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Robin and Linda Williams will perform on the Lyric Theater stage in St. Paul, Virginia, on March 31 at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students are admitted free. This performance is sponsored by Pro-Art. For more information and to make reservations visit proartva.org.
Boozy Creek Community Center will host Bill Copas' Steel Creek Band April 1 from 5-6:30 p.m. at 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia. Call 276-466-0026.
Morningstar Flute Ensemble will perform April 2 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Main St., Morristown. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information contact Charlotte Ellis at 423-323-4933.
Rhode Island Sound, Navy Band Northeast’s contemporary musical group known for performing everything from classic rock to rhythm and blues, will present a free concert at Bristol Tennessee’s Downtown Center April 6 as part of Tri-Cities Navy Week. The band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. under Bristol’s iconic country music mural. Those attending are invited to bring a chair.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Festivals
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will debut The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21, and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and noon to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Preview party tickets are $40 per person. The preview party will include heavy hors d’ouevres, a drink ticket, early access to vendors, admission for the entire weekend, first look at the goat sculptures, and music by the Symphony of the Mountains. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last. For more information about the festival visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.
Racks by the Tracks will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 13. The 15th annual festival will feature the Tri-Cities tasting event, a barbecue competition, 10K and 5K road races, and music from The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, Blank-281 (a Blink-182 tribute band) and local band Donnie and the Dry Heavers. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets are available at all Food City locations. For more information visit racksbythetracks.com.
Gardening
The Kingsport Public Library and Keep Kingsport Beautiful will host "Seed Saving" with John Woodworth March 30. For more information visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is open March and April on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. From May to October the museum has regular hours six days a week before returning to a four-day weekly schedule in November and December. The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present a new musical, “The Last Miracle,” through April 16. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. A dinner theater package will be offered April 1 at 5:30 p.m. Cost for dinner and show is $35 for adults and $25 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe" April 14-30. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission, and $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visit jonesboroughtheatre.com.
“Chicago” will be presented April 25-26 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. First class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. Crown class ticket price is $110 for adults and $87 for children (2-12), Tourist coach or open-air coach class ticket price is $94 for adults and $77 for children. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.