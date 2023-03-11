Art

Kingsport Art Guild will offer Plein Air Basics and Beyond with Renee Pitts March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (possibly outdoors). Learn the basics, develop your skills and tackle your fears about painting outdoors, on-site. Beginner to intermediate level. Information on easels, palettes, tools, paint, techniques and tips. Supply list upon registration. Preregistration is required at kingsportartguild.com. Registration for Art Guild members is $75 and future Art Guild members is $110 (includes membership fee). For more information call 423-246-1227.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you