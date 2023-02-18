Art

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will feature painter Merinda Crowder in its first exhibition of the year Feb. 24 through March 24. A reception will take place Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information call 423-753-0562.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you