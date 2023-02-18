Art
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will feature painter Merinda Crowder in its first exhibition of the year Feb. 24 through March 24. A reception will take place Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information call 423-753-0562.
The photography of Dr. Robert White will be on exhibit at Impressions Fine Art Gallery, 246 Broad St., Kingsport, throughout the month of February.
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. The cost of the workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions Feb. 19-20 for its April production of "Winnie-the-Pooh" at 506 State St. Auditions are open, with roles available for children, men, women and teens. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop. For more information call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Auditions for the musical "Anything Goes" will be held at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125.5 W. Main St., Feb 19-20 at 7 p.m. for ages 15-75. Please prepare a brief cut of a traditional musical theater selection in the style of the show. The show will run May 26 through June 11. For more information email director Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt at jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The program topic will be "Hummingbirds — A Closer Look at the World's Third Largest Group of Birds," presented by Ron Hoff and Dolly Myers. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 584 Lebanon Road, Colonial Heights.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Paramount Chamber Players as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Pro-Art Association will present the nouveau old-time family string band CornMaiz at the Jettie Baker Center stage in Clintwood, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. The band performs original music as well as traditional, old-time tunes from East Kentucky and offers unique covers of famous songs. Performances also feature traditional Appalachian dance styles of flat-footing and clogging. Tickets are $10 at the door, with children and students admitted free. Patrons can make reservations at proartva.org. For more information call 276-376-4520.
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Celebrating Our Appalachian Mountain Home” at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium March 4 at 7:30 p.m. The symphony will be joined by the Voices of the Mountains, the Milligan Concert Choir, and the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy. Tickets are $35 for adults. Children and students are admitted free courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. To order tickets call 423-392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.
Comedy
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his "Be Funny Tour" to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City April 14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Heritage
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a series of Mindful Mondays. All events will take place in the library's auditorium from 5:30-6:30 pm. Masks are recommended. The events are free, but space is limited. All supplies will be provided. Scheduled events include Myofascial Release on Feb. 20. For more information call 423-229-9489 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Adopt A Tree on Feb. 25 and Frog Watch March 16 at Jacob's Nature Park. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will host a new musical revue, "Shenanigans 2023," through Feb. 26. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon" and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. For show reservations or more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "School of Rock" March 2-19 at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present "The Diary of Anne Frank" March 3-19. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, and are on sale now at theatrebristol.org/tickets. For more information call 423-212-3625.
"Cats" will be presented March 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
“Chicago” will be presented April 25-26 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. First class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. Crown class ticket price is $110 for adults and $87 for children (2 -12), Tourist coach or open-air coach class ticket price is $94 for adults and $77 for children. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.