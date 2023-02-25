Art
The Kingsport Art Guild will present Pastel Chat with Kathy Hawk — an opportunity for adult pastel artists to meet, share ideas and get acquainted with other pastelists in the area — March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Renaissance Center, Room 313. Preregistration is required at kingsportartguild.com. For more information call 423-246-1227.
The photography of Dr. Robert White will be on exhibit at Impressions Fine Art Gallery, 246 Broad St., Kingsport, throughout the month of February.
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1.
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will feature painter Merinda Crowder in its first exhibition of the year through March 24. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information call 423-753-0562.
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for its newest arts and crafts festival debuting later this spring. The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts will be held April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. For more information about being a sponsor call 423-392-8416 or email hannahpowell@kingsporttn.gov. For more information about the festival visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. The cost of the workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The program topic will be “Hummingbirds — A Closer Look at the World’s Third Largest Group of Birds,” presented by Ron Hoff and Dolly Myers. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 584 Lebanon Road, Colonial Heights.
Books
The Kingsport Book Fair wraps up Feb. 26 from 12:45 to 5 p.m. at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. Admission is free. The event is coordinated and sponsored by Friends of the Library, the Literacy Council of Kingsport and First Book – Greater Kingsport. Major credit cards will be accepted on purchases of at least $25. Sales under $25 are cash only.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
The Paramount Chamber Players will present pianist Chih-Long Hu and young cellist Joshua Kovac for a performance Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for students and may be purchased at the door with cash or check.
World-folk fusion ensemble Project Locrea will perform compositions and contemporary arrangements inspired by folk music from around the world March 1 at 7 p.m. in the Goodloe Center on the Mountain Empire Community College campus in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Tickets are $15 at the door, with all children and students admitted free. The performance is sponsored by the Pro-Art Association and MECC in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. For more information or reservations visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520.
Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host Dennis Crawford and Harlan County Grass March 4 at 5 p.m.
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Celebrating Our Appalachian Mountain Home” at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium March 4 at 7:30 p.m. The symphony will be joined by the Voices of the Mountains, the Milligan Concert Choir, and the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy. Tickets are $35 for adults. Children and students are admitted free courtesy of the Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. Call 423-392-8423.
Comedy
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Be Funny Tour” to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City April 14. To purchase tickets visit natebargatze.com.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Gardening
Gardening Seminar Series will be held March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Room at Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton. Master gardener Ben Hunter will discuss vegetable gardens and how to maximize yield with the least amount of effort. The event is free to the public, but preregistration is requested. Call 423-543-5808.
Heritage
An exhibit titled “Eight Myths About Appalachia” is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Frog Watch March 16 at Jacob’s Nature Park. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For
more information visit
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
The final performance of LampLight Theatre’s new musical revue, “Shenanigans 2023,” is Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. For show reservations
or more information visit
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present “School of Rock” March 2-19 at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at
423-753-1010 or go online to
Theatre Bristol will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” March 3-19. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, and are on sale now at theatrebristol.org/tickets. For more information call 423-212-3625.
“Cats” will be presented March 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at
423-439-2787.
“Chicago” will be presented April 25-26 at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call
423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at
oklahoma/.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. First class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. Crown class ticket price is $110 for adults and $87 for children (2-12), Tourist coach or open-air coach class ticket price is $94 for adults and $77 for children. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 “O” scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
