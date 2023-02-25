Art

The Kingsport Art Guild will present Pastel Chat with Kathy Hawk — an opportunity for adult pastel artists to meet, share ideas and get acquainted with other pastelists in the area — March 4 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Renaissance Center, Room 313. Preregistration is required at kingsportartguild.com. For more information call 423-246-1227.

