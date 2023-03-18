Art

Monotype Art Chat with Kathy Hawk, an opportunity for adult artists interested in learning and sharing experiences with creating monotype prints by painting on Plexiglas, will held March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kingsport Renaissance Center, Room 313. Sponsored by the Kingsport Art Guild. Preregistration is required at kingsportartguild.com.

