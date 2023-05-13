Art

Jeff Chapman-Crane won the Kingsport Art Guild’s Best in Show Award in the Appalachian Art Show with his egg tempera painting, “To See You Smiling.” Second place was won by Allison Parker for her oil painting, “Perched.” Frank Vioski won third place for his piece, “Virginia McCrary.” The Renaissance Center's Main Gallery is open daily for visitors weekdays and some weekends during special events. Art show paintings will be on display through May 15.

