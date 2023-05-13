Art
Jeff Chapman-Crane won the Kingsport Art Guild’s Best in Show Award in the Appalachian Art Show with his egg tempera painting, “To See You Smiling.” Second place was won by Allison Parker for her oil painting, “Perched.” Frank Vioski won third place for his piece, “Virginia McCrary.” The Renaissance Center's Main Gallery is open daily for visitors weekdays and some weekends during special events. Art show paintings will be on display through May 15.
Create Appalachia's current exhibit, "The Masked Man," featuring the photography of Glade Spring, Virginia, photographer Mike Miller, is on display at the Kingsport Center for Art and Technology, 225 W. Center St. The exhibit will close May 16. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. Classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest exhibition will open on May 21, with an Awards Reception held from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Auditions
Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held May 15 between 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City. Emory Virginia Children’s Choir auditions will be held May 18 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the chapel on the campus of Emory & Henry College. Children who are in grades 4 and up may audition for either choir. Auditions take about 25 minutes and are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Children in grades 1-3 are eligible for the Explorers program. Explorers do not have an audition but are asked to come on the same days to register with a parent. The choirs sing annual concerts with the Symphony of the Mountains and provide music for the Biltmore Estate Candlelight Christmas Evenings. For more information contact Artistic Director Jane Morison at director@meccacademy.org or 423-914-9082 or go to www.meccacademy.org.
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions June 2-4 for its September Paramount Center for the Arts production of "Oklahoma!" at 512 State St., Bristol. Please visit www.TheatreBristol.org/audition for the list of characters, the audition form, important details, and rehearsal information. Roles are available for children, men, women and teens. For more information, visit Theatre Bristol’s website www.TheatreBristol.org or Facebook page or contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625.
Birding
In celebration of World Migratory Bird Day, Birding Kingsport will sponsor two bird walks May 13. One will start at 7 a.m. and the second at 8 a.m. Meet at Riverfront Seafood, where tables will be set up with water and breakfast bars. Walking will be on a paved trail on mostly even ground.
Car show
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will hold a car show May 13 in the front parking lot to raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center of the First Judicial District. The free community event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food trucks will set up for the event.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
The Black Jacket Symphony will present Tom Petty's "Full Moon Fever" May 20 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Johnson City Community Concert Band will present the "Never Forget" concert May 29 at 6 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in the Fort Watauga amphitheater. The concert is free.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except June 30 due to Jonesborough Days. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will return to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., on May 13. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
Racks by the Tracks will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 13. The 15th annual festival will feature the Tri-Cities tasting event, a barbecue competition, 10K and 5K road races, and music from The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, Blank-281 (a Blink-182 tribute band) and local band Donnie and the Dry Heavers. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets are available at all Food City locations. For more information visit racksbythetracks.com.
The 2023 Blue Plum Festival will be held in Johnson City's King Commons Park June 2-3. There will be live music, arts and crafts makers, food vendors and experience areas. For more information visit www.blueplum.org.
The second annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds, will be held June 9-10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia. For ticket information visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com.
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Gardening
Lee Rumble, certified arborist and UT agriculture and natural resources extension agent, will discuss "Handling the Holiday Freeze — The Impact of Weather Events on Our Trees and Shrubs” May 18 at 7 p.m. at BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City. The free program is sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society, and the public is invited. For more information call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance will host its second annual Picnicking with History May 13 at the Knob Creek Historical Museum, located at 243 Denny Mill Road in Johnson City. This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the lawn. There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café & Catering. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
Dedication of the Research Room at the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center, 371 Technology Trail Lane, Duffield, Virginia, will be held May 21 at 2 p.m. There will be living history, refreshments and a book sale. This is a book sale for lovers of history, with prices of $1, $3 and $5 (cash only).
The Kingsport Historical Society will meet May 17 at 10 a.m. at the Kingsport Chamber in the Eastman Board Room. Calvin Sneed will speak on the history of the bridges of Sullivan County.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park is hosting its annual Kids at Bays Day May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of paid and free programs are scheduled to keep kids engaged at the park all day long. All of the animal habitats, hiking and biking trails and the Nature Center will be open for discovery and exploration. In addition, food trucks will be on site and located behind the Day Camp cabin. For more information visit www.parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
Warriors Path State Park will celebrate National Trails Day June 3 with a series of hikes. You can enjoy a day full of guided hikes and outdoor discovery for free. Scheduled events include a Sunrise Hike at 6 a.m., Hike the Mountain Bike Trails from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hike and Creek Walk at 3 p.m., 100-inch Hike at 6 p.m., and a Night Hike at 9 p.m. For more information visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. To purchase tickets or season passes visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary May 25 with a day filled with outdoor games, trivia and prizes, and of course water park fun for the whole family. The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a proclamation and comments from city officials. From 1-4 p.m. the celebration will be open for aquatic center members only. Then from 4-7 p.m. the facility will be open to the public. Lawn games will be set up in the grassy area of the lazy river, trivia questions will be asked throughout the afternoon, and a live DJ will play music from 2-6 p.m. All outdoor and indoor pools will be open to attendees. In case of inclement weather, the celebration will take place on May 26. The center will open its Outdoor Water Park for the 2023 season on May 20. The Outdoor Water Park will open daily beginning May 27 through July 30 and open weekends only in May (starting May 20), August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
Wetlands Water Park will hold a grand opening for the 2023 season May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are now on sale. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present “Doctor Why” through May 14. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. For reservations and information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766,
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Keep On the Sunny Side" through May 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "Anything Goes" May 26 through June 11. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
"Menopause the Musical" will be presented June 16-17 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present "The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet" June 16-25 at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets. For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum's train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is scheduled for May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
