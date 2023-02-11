Art
The photography of Dr. Robert White will be on exhibit at Impressions Fine Art Gallery, 246 Broad St., Kingsport, throughout the month of February.
A three-day workshop titled
“Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. The cost of the workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions Feb. 18-19 for its April production of “Winnie-the-Pooh” at 506 State St. Auditions are open, with roles available for children, men, women and teens. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop. For more information call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Auditions for the musical
“Anything Goes” will be held at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125.5 W. Main St., Feb 19-20 at 7 p.m. for ages 15-75. Please prepare a brief cut of a traditional musical theater selection in the style of the show. The show will run May 26 through June 11. For more information email director Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt at jrtartistic
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Fisk Jubilee Singers as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. To purchase tickets call 423-383-7876 or visit www.firstprskingsport.org.
Gardening
Mark Weathington, director of the JC Raulston Arboretum, will present “Vines, Scramblers and Climbers — Going Up Is Next Level Gardening!” on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St. Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free, and the public is invited. For more information call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.
Heritage
The Kingsport Historical Society will meet Feb. 13 art 9:30 a.m. at the Kingsport Chamber’s Eastman Boardroom. Retired City Manager Jeff Fleming will present “The History of Homes and Neighborhoods of Kingsport.”
An exhibit titled “Eight Myths About Appalachia” is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is hosting a series of Mindful Mondays. All events will take place in the library’s auditorium from 5:30-6:30 pm. Masks are recommended. The events are free, but space is limited. All supplies will be provided. Scheduled events are: Feb. 13, Mini Zen Gardens; and Feb. 20, Myofascial Release. For more information about any of the events call 423-229-9489 or visit
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Murder mystery
Friends of Allandale will present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event Feb. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person, and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard. Mardi Gras themed masks, costumes and other festive attire is encouraged. To purchase tickets visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the CivicRec link or call 423-229-9422. The last day for ticket sales will be Feb. 16.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Adopt A Tree on Feb. 25 and Frog Watch March 16 at Jacob’s Nature Park. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For more information visit www.bays
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
Theatre Bristol will open its 2023 season with Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve.” Shows are scheduled for Feb. 12-14. Performances are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, available online at theatrebristol.org/tickets and at the door.
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will host a new musical revue,
“Shenanigans 2023,” through Feb. 26. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. A Valentine’s banquet option is available Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m., and a dinner show will be offered Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. For show reservations or more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLight
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present “School of Rock” March 2-19 at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesborough
Theatre Bristol will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” March 3-19. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, and are on sale now at theatrebristol.org/tickets. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 “O” scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
