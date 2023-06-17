Art
Paint Kingsport! is an annual plein air painting competition, which will be held June 27 through July 1. The event will include a plein air workshop July 27 at Warriors Path State Park. Artists from several states will compete for prizes during three days of outdoors, on-site painting — all in the Kingsport area — June 28-30. Each artist will display a “Paint Kingsport!” flag so everyone is invited to come watch them paint. July 1 will feature a three-hour quick draw competition in Glen Bruce Park from 9 a.m. to noon and a gala reception and wet paint sale that evening. All paintings will be on sale July 2 through Aug. 21 at the Renaissance Center Gallery, second floor, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.
Johnson City-based artist Karahann H. Kiser will have her art featured in an exhibition, "Flora Fauna and Further Folktales," at The Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia, now through July 14.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Pro-Art will host the second annual Independence Celebration Concert with Symphony of the Mountains June 25 at 7 p.m. at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap, Virginia. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, your friends and family, and settle in for an evening of fresh air and magnificent music in honor of America’s birthday.
Friday Lunchtime Live concerts are returning to Glen Bruce Park in Kingsport. The lunchtime concerts will be held through July 14, starting at noon. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy lunch while listening to local musicians. A food truck will be in the parking lot behind the library during the concerts. This year’s lineup is: June 23, Mahto & the Loose Balloons (BD&F Farms Kitchen Food Truck); June 30, Jamey & Catfish (Spudwagon); July 7, These Are the Angles (Spudwagon); July 14, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra (Lazzzy Chicken and Sully’s Meatballs). For more information visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call the library at 423-224-2539.
Johnson City's Lakeside Concert Series kicked off June 15. Concerts will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 27 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. This year, the Lakeside Concert Series includes a kid zone, food trucks, theme nights, games, giveaways and more. This year’s concert schedule is: June 22, Florencia and the Feeling; June 29, The Well Drinkers; July 6, The Big Throwback; July 13, Preston Benfield Band; July 20, From the Edge (Fleetwood Mac Tribute); and July 27 — Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. For more information call 423-283-5827.
Pickin’ in the Park: Music in the Mountains will be held the last Sunday of June and July from 2-4 p.m. at the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater. Each performance will begin with an open mic and jam session. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but the $5-per-car parking fee applies.
Bristol's Border Bash is back for another season. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors. All the events will rotate along State Street, with the Star-Spangled July 4th Border Bash held in Anderson Park. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Border Bash line-up for 2023 is: July 4, Scythian and Fritz & Co.; July 21, The Larry Keel Experience and Anthony Childress; and Aug. 11, Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, and Hawkins French.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except June 30 due to Jonesborough Days. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
P.F. Flyers will perform at Outdoorsmen Inc. June 23 from 7-10 p.m.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has returned to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Documentary
The Sullivan County Democratic Party will host a free screening of the documentary "To The End" June 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bristol Public Library, 701 Goode St., Bristol, Virginia. A discussion will take place after the screening.
Farmers Market
Saturdays with the Chef has returned to the Kingsport Farmers Market. Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce available at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Free samples of the recipes will be available at each demo. The series takes place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in June at the farmers market.
Festivals
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library will show free movies for children and teens throughout the summer. The movies are open to anyone and will be shown in the first-floor auditorium of the library. Movie-goers will also enjoy a free bag of popcorn during the shows. Movie showing schedule is: June 26 at 2 p.m., July 10 at 2 p.m., July 15 at 3 p.m. (an interactive movie for teens), July 31 at 2 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Planetarium
"Mars: The Ultimate Voyage" is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through August. In June, July and August, show times are noon and 4 p.m. daily. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. This week's performer is British storyteller Jennifer Munro. To purchase tickets or season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will participate in this year’s World’s Largest Swim Lesson — an event created by the World Waterpark Association to promote the importance of swim safety worldwide. The swim lesson will take place at the Aquatic Center at 2 p.m. on June 22. The event is free with a KAC daily admission.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park is open daily now through July 30 and will be open weekends only in August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad is open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is open for the summer season. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Lamplight Theater in Kingsport will host the premiere of "Katshtan’s Wildlife in the Zoo," a new show filmed at the Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia. Showtimes are June 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For each showtime, guests will enjoy the first two episodes of the series and enter a drawing for the chance to win several gift basket prizes. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/lamplighttheatre/6539.
Theatre Bristol will present "The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet" through June 25 at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets. For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Robin Hood" through July 8 in Barter’s Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Footloose" through Aug. 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is hosting a dining car fundraiser June 23-24. Guests can enjoy a special elegant meal on a historic railroad dining car. Diners may choose a table for two or four. The dining car will not move during the dinner. Tickets for lunch and dinner are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visiting Jonesborough.com/tickets.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
