Art
Fischman Gallery’s first exhibit of 2023, “Good Grief,” will be on display through Jan. 28. Fischman Gallery is located at 133 N. Commerce St., Johnson City, in Atelier 133. The gallery is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more information email fischmangallery@gmail.com.
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. For more information call 423-439-4392.
Auditions
Young singers from across the region are invited to register or audition for the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy. Auditions for membership in the East Tennessee Children’s Choir will be held Jan. 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Munsey Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City. Children in grades 1-3 are eligible for the Explorers program, which does not have an audition. For more information contact Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison at j 423-914-9082.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The program topic will be “The Joy of Bird Feeding — The Five Steps to Bird Feeding Mastery,” presented by Kera and George Brewster, owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Johnson City. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, located at 584 Lebanon Road in Colonial Heights.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have partnered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a performance Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in the university’s Cantrell Hall. The performance is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and is free and open to all. Call 276-376-4520.
Dennis Crawford and Harlan County Grass will perform at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, Feb. 4. at 5 p.m. For more information call 276-466-0026.
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at Kingsport’s Renaissance Center Theater Feb. 4 at 7.30 p.m. The concert will be repeated in the Martin Center Recital Hall in Johnson City Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children and students are admitted free. For tickets call 423-392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present their annual musical revue, “Classic Hits!” Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Gregory Center at Milligan College and Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. For tickets and online auction information visit www.mecc
Gardening
Gardening Seminar Series will be held Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in the community room of Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton. Master Gardeners Ben Hunter and Vonda Little will discuss “Raised Beds and Compost.” The seminar is free to the public. Call 423-543-5808.
Heritage
A new exhibit titled “Eight Myths About Appalachia” has debuted at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Adopt A Tree on Feb. 25 and Frog Watch March 16 at Jacob’s Nature Park. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For more information visit www.bays
Theater
“Annie” will be presented Jan. 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
LampLight Theatre will present the Foggy Valley Gang in a brand-new comedy, “Wild Wild Wacky West,” through Jan. 29. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for students. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit
www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present “On Golden Pond” Thursdays through Sundays, through Feb. 5. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets call 423-753-1010.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 “O” scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours and days are possible for events. Call 423-502-5359 or email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
