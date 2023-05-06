Art
Johnson City's third annual Art Struck Festival will be held May 6 at The Pavilion at Founders Park, 105 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature art vendors, live music, a giant puppet march, road roller printmaking, art activities and demonstrations, and live performances. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest is accepting entries through May 6 at 4 p.m. Entries need to be taken to The Atrium Gallery on the second floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. Anyone living outside the region may ship their entries to Ann Fortney/Penjacc Productions, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660. The exhibition will open on May 21, with an Awards Reception held from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. For applications and contest rules visit www.penjaccphoto.com.
The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance will host an Arts in Action festival in downtown Elizabethton May 6 from 4-7 p.m. This event creates space for participants to meet local artists along an open studio and gallery tour; contribute on a community canvas and a community puzzle; enjoy local performances in dance, theater, and storytelling; and participate in a photo scavenger hunt.
Jeff Chapman-Crane won the Kingsport Art Guild’s Best in Show Award in the Appalachian Art Show with his egg tempera painting, “To See You Smiling.” Second place was won by Allison Parker for her oil painting, “Perched.” Frank Vioski won third place for his piece, “Virginia McCrary.” The Renaissance Center's Main Gallery is open daily for visitors weekdays and some weekends during special events. Art show paintings will be on display through May 15.
Create Appalachia's current exhibit, "The Masked Man," featuring the photography of Glade Spring, Virginia, photographer Mike Miller, is on display at the Kingsport Center for Art and Technology, 225 W. Center St. The exhibit will close May 16. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. Classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Author talk
Appalachian writer Charles Dodd White will discuss his new memoir, “A Year Without Months,” on May 7 at 3 p.m. at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia. There will be book sales and signings and a reception following Weiss’ presentation. For more information call 276-492-2013.
Ballet
Kingsport Ballet will stage the full-length ballet "Don Quixote" May 6 at 7 p.m. at Northeast State Community College's Wellmont Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.kingsportballet.org or by calling 423-378-3967. All seats are reserved.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except June 30 due to Jonesborough Days. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass May 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 276-466-0026.
Symphony of the Mountains will perform “Peter and the Wolf” May 7 at 3 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol. The symphony will present free community and school concerts May 8 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Paramount Center, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, May 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Lee High School in Jonesville, Virginia, and May 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the McGlothlin Center in Emory, Virginia. For more information visit symphonyofthemountains.org or call 423-392-8423.
After Jack is an all-female trio performing music from, and inspired by, the rich musical traditions of the region. After Jack will play the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia, May 12 at 7 p.m. for the final performance of Pro-Art’s 46th season. Children and students are admitted free. For more information and reservations visit proartva.org.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will return to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., on May 13. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
Racks by the Tracks will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 13. The 15th annual festival will feature the Tri-Cities tasting event, a barbecue competition, 10K and 5K road races, and music from The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, Blank-281 (a Blink-182 tribute band) and local band Donnie and the Dry Heavers. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets are available at all Food City locations. For more information visit racksbythetracks.com.
The second annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds, will be held June 9-10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia. For ticket information visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com.
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Heritage
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City will be hosting Springtime in Haynesville — A Civil War reenactment May 6-7. The site and camps will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A small battle will take place at 2 p.m. both days. For ticket information call 423-926-3631.
The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is hosting a presentation by Gary Walrath titled “Hubris or Heroism: General Sterling Price and the 1864 Missouri Raid.” Walrath’s examination of Price’s raid and the fighting it generated will be held at 7 p.m. on May 8 at the Renaissance Center Room 239, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. The presentation is open to the public.
The Heritage Alliance will host its second annual Picnicking with History May 13 at the Knob Creek Historical Museum, located at 243 Denny Mill Road in Johnson City. This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the lawn. There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café & Catering. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library is continuing its popular Saturday afternoon movie program May 6 at 2 p.m. with a a kids movie and a bag of free popcorn. The movie is free to the public and will be shown in the first-floor auditorium of the library. The movie is rated PG and is based on the popular Sega video game franchise, where a speedy blue hedgehog faces off against his evil doctor archnemesis. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park is hosting its annual Kids at Bays Day May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of paid and free programs are scheduled to keep kids engaged at the park all day long. All of the animal habitats, hiking and biking trails and the Nature Center will be open for discovery and exploration. In addition, food trucks will be on site and located behind the Day Camp cabin. For more information visit www.parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. South Carolina storyteller Tim Lowry will take to the stage May 6 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets or season passes visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
Wetlands Water Park will hold a grand opening for the 2023 season May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are now on sale. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Junie B. Jones The Musical" through May 12 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present “Doctor Why” through May 14. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will also be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups May 12 at 9 a.m. and noon. For reservations and information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766,
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Keep On the Sunny Side" through May 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
"Menopause the Musical" will be presented June 16-17 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum's train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is scheduled for May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
