Art

Paint Kingsport! is an annual plein air painting competition, which will be held June 27 through July 1. The event will include a plein air workshop June 27 at Warriors Path State Park. Artists from several states will compete for prizes during three days of outdoors, on-site painting — all in the Kingsport area — June 28-30. Each artist will display a “Paint Kingsport!” flag so everyone is invited to come watch them paint. July 1 will feature a three-hour quick draw competition in Glen Bruce Park from 9 a.m. to noon and a gala reception and wet paint sale that evening. All paintings will be on sale July 2 through Aug. 21 at the Renaissance Center Gallery, second floor, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport.

