Art
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will feature painter Merinda Crowder in its first exhibition of the year Feb. 24 through March 24. An artists reception will take place Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
For more information call
423-753-0562.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions Feb. 19-20 for its April production of “Winnie-the-Pooh” at 506 State St. Auditions are open, with roles available for children, men, women and teens. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop. For more information call
423-212-3625 or email
Auditions for the musical
“Anything Goes” will be held at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125.5 W. Main St., Feb 19-20 at 7 p.m. for ages 15-75. Please prepare a brief cut of a traditional musical theater selection in the style of the show. The show will run May 26 through June 11. For more information email director
Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt at
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. The program topic will be “Hummingbirds — A Closer Look at the World’s Third Largest Group of Birds,” presented by Ron Hoff and Dolly Myers. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 584 Lebanon Road, Colonial Heights.
Concerts
First Presbyterian Kingsport will present the Paramount Chamber Players as part of its 2023 Performing Arts Series on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for students. To purchase tickets
call 423-383-7876 or visit
Pro-Art Association will present the nouveau old-time family string band CornMaiz at the Jettie Baker Center stage in Clintwood, Virginia, at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. The band performs original music as well as traditional, old-time tunes from East Kentucky and offers unique covers of famous songs. Performances also feature traditional Appalachian dance styles of flat-footing and clogging. Tickets are $10 at the door, with children and students admitted free. Patrons can make reservations at proartva.org.
For more information call
276-376-4520.
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Celebrating Our Appalachian Mountain Home” at the Eastman Toy F. Reid Employee Center Auditorium March 4 at 7:30 p.m. The symphony will be joined by the Voices of the Mountains, the Milligan Concert Choir, and the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy. Tickets are $35 for adults. Children and students are admitted free courtesy of the
Ty and Julann Warren Family Foundation. To order tickets call 423-392-8423 or visit
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Adopt A Tree on Feb. 25 and Frog Watch March 16 at Jacob’s Nature Park. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstate parks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=
warriors-path.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For
more information visit
Theater
LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will host a new musical revue, “Shenanigans 2023,” through Feb. 26. The show will feature favorites including “I Wanna Be Loved by You,” “Baby Face,” “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” and “Who’s Sorry Now,” as well as the comedy melodrama “The Rigmarole of Ramblin’ Rob.” Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for students, and free for children age 5 and under. For show reservations or more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. First class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. Crown class ticket price is $110 for adults and $87 for children (2 -12), Tourist coach or open-air coach class ticket price is $94 for adults and $77 for children. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.
Click on the Excursions link.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.