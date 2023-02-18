Art

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will feature painter Merinda Crowder in its first exhibition of the year Feb. 24 through March 24. An artists reception will take place Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

