Art
Johnson City-based artist Karahann H. Kiser will have her art featured in an exhibition, "Flora Fauna and Further Folktales," at The Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia, now through July 14.
Author talk
Jeannette Walls, author of the “The Glass Castle” and four other books, will be the featured speaker at a special program sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Virginia. The event will be June 11 beginning at 6 p.m. at Glenrochie Country Club with a social hour, followed by a buffet supper provided by Catherine’s at Glenrochie. Walls will then speak about her new novel, “Hang the Moon.” The evening will conclude with book sales and signings by Walls. For ticket information call 276-492-2013.
Biking
Kingsport Parks and Recreation has announced a new program aimed at teaching kids how to ride a bicycle safely and confidently. Cycle Kids is sponsored by Reedy Creek Bicycle Shop and Just Ride Bikes & Fitness TN. The four-week program runs June 15 through July 6, with each session going from 6-7 p.m. Children 2 to 8 can participate for $15. To register go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “cycle kids” in the search bar.
Car show
Mendota Community Center will host a Flashback Cruise-in car show June 10 from noon to 4 p.m. for custom cars, hot rods, classics, muscle cars, trucks, motorcycles, special interests and vintage vehicles of all kinds. Music, food and prizes will be available during this family-friendly event. Trophy categories consist of: Best of Show, Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, Best Lifted Truck, Oldie But a Goodie, Dream Car Pick, Best Classic Car, Best Rat Rod, Best Muscle Car, Best Hot Rod, Best Jeep, Most Unique Ride, Youngin’s Best Ride, and Most Unique Paint.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Friday Lunchtime Live concerts are returning to Glen Bruce Park in Kingsport. The lunchtime concerts will be held through July 14, starting at noon. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy lunch while listening to local musicians. A food truck will be in the parking lot behind the library during the concerts. This year’s lineup is: June 16, Southern Cities (Sully’s Meatballs Food Truck); June 23, Mahto & the Loose Balloons (BD&F Farms Kitchen Food Truck); June 30, Jamey & Catfish (Spudwagon); July 7, These Are the Angles (Spudwagon); July 14, Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra (Lazzzy Chicken and Sully’s Meatballs). For more information visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call the library at 423-224-2539.
Johnson City's Lakeside Concert Series kicks off June 15. Concerts will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 27 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. This year, the Lakeside Concert Series includes a kid zone, food trucks, theme nights, games, giveaways and more. This year’s concert schedule is: June 15, Spank!; June 22, Florencia and the Feeling; June 29, The Well Drinkers; July 6, The Big Throwback; July 13, Preston Benfield Band; July 20, From the Edge (Fleetwood Mac Tribute); and July 27 — Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. For more information call 423-283-5827.
Pickin’ in the Park: Music in the Mountains will be held the last Sunday of June and July from 2-4 p.m. at the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater. Each performance will begin with an open mic and jam session. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but the $5-per-car parking fee applies.
Bristol's Border Bash is back for another season. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors. All the events will rotate along State Street, with the Star-Spangled July 4th Border Bash held in Anderson Park. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Border Bash line-up for 2023 is: June 16, Hustle Souls and Alli Epperson; July 4, Scythian and Fritz & Co.; July 21, The Larry Keel Experience and Anthony Childress; and Aug. 11, Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, and Hawkins French.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except June 30 due to Jonesborough Days. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
P.F. Flyers will perform at Outdoorsmen Inc. June 23 from 7-10 p.m.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has returned to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Farmers Market
Saturdays with the Chef has returned to the Kingsport Farmers Market. Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce available at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Free samples of the recipes will be available at each demo. The series takes place every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in June at the farmers market.
Festivals
The second annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds, will be held June 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia. For ticket information visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com.
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Heritage
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library will show free movies for children and teens throughout the summer. The movies are open to anyone and will be shown in the first-floor auditorium of the library. Movie-goers will also enjoy a free bag of popcorn during the shows. Movie showing schedule is: June 12 at 2 p.m., June 26 at 2 p.m., July 10 at 2 p.m., July 15 at 3 p.m. (an interactive movie for teens), July 31 at 2 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Planetarium
"Mars: The Ultimate Voyage" is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through August. In June, July and August, show times are noon and 4 p.m. daily. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. This week's guest is storyteller and Grammy Award-winning musician and songwriter Bill Harley. To purchase tickets or season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park is open daily now through July 30 and will be open weekends only in August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad is open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is open for the summer season. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Lamplight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present “At the Cross” June 10-11. Show times are Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. For ticket information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "Anything Goes" June 10-11. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St. in Jonesborough.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Footloose" through Aug. 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Robin Hood" through July 8 in Barter’s Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
"Menopause the Musical" will be presented June 16-17 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present "The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet" June 16-25 at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets. For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
Thomas the Tank Engine will be coming to the Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, June 10-12 and June 15-18 for Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour. The event includes a 20-minute interactive train ride featuring a talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. For ticket information visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-893-3874.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is hosting a dining car fundraiser June 23-24. Guests can enjoy a special elegant meal on a historic railroad dining car. Diners may choose a table for two or four. The dining car will not move during the dinner. Tickets for lunch and dinner are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visiting Jonesborough.com/tickets.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
