Art
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m. Call 423-439-4392.
Tusculum University’s Clem Allison Art Gallery has moved to the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. An open house will be held Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Center for the Arts will present Couples Painting Night (for couples and individuals), during which Bill Bledsoe will guide participants as they depict a Paris scene. The painting event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, live dancers and a live auction. Attendance at the gallery opening is free. The cost for the painting event is $40 for individuals and $60 for couples. For more information call 423-636-7300, ext. 8326.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions Feb. 18-19 for its April production of "Winnie-the-Pooh" at 506 State St. Auditions are open, with roles available for children, men, women and teens. Readings are provided and no preparation is necessary, but a free audition workshop will be held Feb. 11 from 4-6 p.m. Visit Theatrebristol.org/tbarts to register for the workshop. For more information call 423-212-3625 or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
Pro-Art and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise have partnered with the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra for a performance Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. in the university's Cantrell Hall. The performance is part of the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and is free and open to all. Call 276-376-4520.
Dennis Crawford and Harlan County Grass will perform at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, Feb. 4. at 5 p.m. Call 276-466-0026.
Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music” at Kingsport's Renaissance Center Theater Feb. 4 at 7.30 p.m. The concert will be repeated in the Martin Center Recital Hall in Johnson City Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children and students are admitted free. To order tickets call 423-392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com.
The Highlands Youth Ensemble will present their annual musical revue, “Classic Hits!” Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Gregory Center at Milligan College and Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. For tickets and online auction information visit www.meccacademy.org/concerts.
Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will perform at The Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City, on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $33.75 ($30 ticket plus $3.75 fee.) All tickets are general admission.
Comedy
Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his "Be Funny Tour" to Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City April 14. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Gardening
Gardening Seminar Series will be held Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in the community room of Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton. Master Gardeners Ben Hunter and Vonda Little will discuss "Raised Beds and Compost." The seminar is free to the public. For more information call 423-543-5808.
Heritage
The Jonesborough Genealogical Society will host historian and genealogist Chad Fred Bailey Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County-Jonesborough Library, 200 Sabin Drive. Bailey's program is titled "Take the METRO: Tips for Beginning Your Genealogical Research and Miscellaneous Resources." For more information email info@jgstn.org.
A new exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" has debuted at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Warriors Path State Park is looking forward to a winter full of outdoor discovery. Scheduled events include Adopt A Tree on Feb. 25 and Frog Watch March 16 at Jacob's Nature Park. For a full listing of events or to preregister visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com.
Repticon
Repticon will return to Johnson City Feb. 4-5. Guests can talk to vendors and breeders and shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders and small exotic animals. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://repticon.com/repticon-johnson-city/ or email info@repticon.com for more information.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Theater
LampLight Theatre will present the Foggy Valley Gang in “Wild Wild Wacky West” Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for students. For reservations and more information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "On Golden Pond" Thursdays through Sundays, through Feb. 5. Tickets are $18 general admission and $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Theatre Bristol will open its 2023 season with Mark Twain’s "The Diaries of Adam and Eve." Shows are scheduled for Feb. 9-14. Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, available online at theatrebristol.org/tickets and at the door.
"Cats" will be presented March 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present "The Diary of Anne Frank" March 3-19. Performance times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace stage, 506 State St. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, and are on sale now at theatrebristol.org/tickets. For more information call 423-212-3625.
“Chicago” will be presented April 25-26 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
