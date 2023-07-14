Auditions
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the George Gershwin musical "Crazy For You," which includes classics “I Got Rhythm” and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” July 17-18 at 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St. The show will be presented Oct. 13-29. Auditioners should prepare a vocal piece displaying their vocal range. Choreography will be taught to all for presentation during auditions, and cold-read selections from the show will be provided.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will have three Fun Fest bird walks, each lasting from 8-9 a.m. Bird walks are scheduled for July 15 at Fort Patrick Henry Dam/TVA; July 17 at Warriors Path State Park (meet in the parking lot at Duck Island); and July 20 at the kayak river access on the Greenbelt/KBT (meet under the I-26 overpass next to Riverfront Seafood parking lot). These are all guided walks looking for permanent resident species and summer visiting species. Open to all levels of interest and easy walking.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
Take a journey “From the Alps to the Appalachians” as Swiss-born, North Carolina-based Kruger Brothers join Pro-Art and Symphony of the Mountains for the 11th annual Symphony by the Lake at UVA Wise. Come equipped for a beautiful summer evening under the stars with your favorite companions, snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. The free concert kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on July 22. For more information visit proartva.org.
Johnson City's Lakeside Concert Series will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday through July 27 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. This year, the Lakeside Concert Series includes a kid zone, food trucks, theme nights, games, giveaways and more. This year’s remaining concert schedule is: July 20, From the Edge (Fleetwood Mac Tribute); and July 27 — Marques Puckett & 8 Second Ride. For more information call 423-283-5827.
Bristol's Border Bash is back for another season. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors. All the events will rotate along State Street. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. The remaining Border Bash line-up for 2023 is: July 21, The Larry Keel Experience and Anthony Childress; and Aug. 11, Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, and Hawkins French.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present "Saturday Night Fever" Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Pickin’ in the Park: Music in the Mountains will be held the last Sunday of July from 2-4 p.m. at the Natural Tunnel State Park amphitheater. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but the $5-per-car parking fee applies.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has returned to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Gem show
Kingsport Gems and Minerals Society will hold its 19th annual show July 15 from noon to 5 p.m. and July 16 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Discovery Theater and Bays Mountain Nature Center. There will be special activities for kids. Free admission.
Heritage
Rocky Mount State Historic Site will celebrate an old-fashioned Independence Day on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, hanging ribbons on the “Liberty Tree,” kids activities, craft demonstrations, vendors, food trucks and more. Living history tours will be offered throughout the day.
Exchange Place will host its annual Hamlett-Dobson Farm Fest July 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Exchange Place is located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site will present “Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga” July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sycamore Shoals is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.
Rocky Mount will host a “Toys and Games” “History and Heritage” Saturday July 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard games, board games, card games and more. Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library will show free movies for children and teens throughout the summer. The movies are open to anyone and will be shown in the first-floor auditorium of the library. Movie-goers will also enjoy a free bag of popcorn during the shows. Movie showing schedule is: July 15 at 3 p.m. (an interactive movie for teens), July 31 at 2 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. For more information call 423-229-9489.
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Planetarium
"Mars: The Ultimate Voyage" is showing at the Bays Mountain Planetarium through August. In July and August, show times are noon and 4 p.m. daily. The 35-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Stamp show
Holpex 2023 annual Stamp Show and Dealer Bourse, hosted by the Holston Stamp Club, will be held July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 101 Springbrook Drive, Johnson City. Free admission and door prizes hourly.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. To purchase tickets or season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center's Outdoor Water Park will be open daily through July 30 and will be open weekends only in August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
The Riverview Splash Pad is open for the summer season and will remain open until the end of September. The splash pad will be active from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day during the summer. Picnic shelters adjacent to the splash pad can be reserved through the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department by calling 423-224-2489 or 423-343-9723. The splash pad is located at 1101 Martin Luther Jr. Drive, Kingsport.
Wetlands Water Park is open for the summer season. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Step back into the 1940s with Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s radio station, WJRT, as the theater presents the annual "1940s USA Radio Show." The radio cast will broadcast live radio skits along with singing and dancing to patriotic and familiar tunes. Remaining show are scheduled for July 15-16. To purchase tickets call 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Sense and Sensibility" through Aug. 19 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Footloose" through Aug. 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.