Auditions

Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the  George Gershwin musical "Crazy For You," which includes classics “I Got Rhythm” and “Someone to Watch Over Me,”  July 17-18 at 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 125.5 W. Main St. The show will be presented Oct. 13-29. Auditioners should prepare a vocal piece displaying their vocal range. Choreography will be taught to all for presentation during auditions, and cold-read selections from the show will be provided.

Tags

