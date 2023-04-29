Art

Create Appalachia's current exhibit, "The Masked Man," featuring the photography of Glade Spring, Virginia, photographer Mike Miller, is on display at the Kingsport Center for Art and Technology, 225 W. Center St. An artist’s reception will be held May 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will close May 16. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

