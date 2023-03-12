The 2023 Oscars are upon us — with standout sequels, Steven Spielberg and Baz Luhrmann passion projects and the multidimensional “Everything Everywhere All at Once” competing for top honors.

Awards shows the past two months helped establish several contenders as favorites at tonight’s Academy Awards, but there’s always room for plot twists on Hollywood’s biggest night.

