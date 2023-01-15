ROGERSVILLE — Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant which has been a part of the community for more than 30 years, is for sale, but the owner hopes the buyer continues its legacy.
Oh Henry’s History
Oh Henry’s, which used to be the location of the Burger Bar, was opened by Jean Henry and her brother Charles Trent in March 1991.
Jean’s son and current business owner Danny Henry said his mom and uncle came up with the idea after Trent relocated to Rogersville from Kentucky. Jean had also run several restaurants before opening Oh Henry’s.
Jean and Trent looked at several locations before purchasing the building at 201 E. Main Street. Several years later, they expanded the dining room by purchasing the neighboring building.
Danny said his mom worked 18 to 19-hour days in the restaurant.
Since opening, Oh Henry’s has been a homestyle restaurant that features “country cooking.” It serves all-day breakfast, hamburgers, hot dogs, catfish, hamburger steak, vegetables, deserts and more.
In 2013, Danny purchased the restaurant from his uncle.
“Well, I bought the business from Uncle Charles in June 2013,” Danny said. “My mom passed away in 2007, and Uncle Charles was getting older, and he wanted to get out of the business, so I bought him out.”
Danny said Oh Henry’s is a unique restaurant because of its family atmosphere.
“It’s one of the few restaurants located downtown that doesn’t sell alcohol,” he said. “We still got the family atmosphere going on.”
Deciding to Sell
While Danny owns the business, his brother David Henry handles the day-to-day operations.
Danny said they always knew that one day they would sell the business. But now that he’s getting married, he wants to clear some responsibilities from his plate, including Oh Henry’s.
The two buildings can be bought together or separately. The expanded dining room (203 E. Main) is listed for $187,500 and includes nothing.
The main building (201 E. Main) is also listed for $187,500 if bought individually and comes with all of the kitchen equipment, the tables and even Jean’s recipes. Both buildings are listed for a combined price of $375,000; if they are bought together, the restaurant equipment is also included.
Danny said they decided to include all of the equipment and even the recipes in case someone wants to continue the homestyle restaurant legacy.
“Well, it kind of makes sense,” he said. “If somebody really wants to keep the restaurant (the way it is), they’re more than welcome to. They may change everything and don’t want the recipes, but we talked about it, and if they want to keep it homestyle like we’ve got, we wouldn’t care.”
The only thing not included in the sale is the name. Danny said the name is his mom’s legacy, so it isn’t for sale.
“I hope somebody gets an opportunity to live out their dream, make a good living and keep it as long as they want,” Danny said.
Remembering Oh Henry’s
As loyal customers learned about the sale, Danny said many people told him they prayed he wouldn’t part with the restaurant.
Danny said he has many memories of the family- owned business. Most of the family has worked at Oh Henry’s at some point.
“It’s like home,” Danny said. “I mean, we all spent our time here. I remember right before my dad passed away on one of his last days, he visited the cemetery, came here, set and had a cup of coffee and then probably about a week later, he had passed.”
Most of Danny’s memories include his mom.
“My mom was a character,” Danny Henry said. “If you didn’t want to know the truth, you didn’t ask her because she would tell you. But that’s my biggest memory, just having fun with mom. All the kids have worked here, all the grandkids have worked here, and there’s a lot of good times with family members and customers.”
Danny said the restaurant will remain open until a sale is finalized.
Anyone interested in purchasing either building should contact the listing agent, Cynthia Jackson, at (423)-272-4400.