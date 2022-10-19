BRISTOL — Observation Knob campers addressed members of the Sullivan County Commission in outrage after they were told they would have to surrender their seasonal camping site so it could be converted to a daily site.
The Observation Knob Committee of the County Commission met on Monday to appoint new leadership, get a progress report from management and hear from the public.
Park Director Chris Ihrke spoke about changes that have been made to the park to increase its revenue.
One change was the conversion of a vacant site, C-10, into a daily camping area. Before the conversion, the site generated $1,295 per season. Since its opening on July 15, the new daily site has brought in $2,200 and is expected to bring in around $4,000 per season.
Mark Vance, a former park committee chairman and camper, said these conversions are important because of the Tennessee Valley Authority lease renewal coming up in 2025. Vance said the TVA is encouraging the county to have more daily sites.
Last week, Ihrke sent a letter to nine residents in section F saying they would have to move out of their seasonal campsite by Oct. 31 so it could be converted into a daily site.
Following outrage from many long-term campers, Ihrke sent a second letter and offered four Sullivan County residents and another Tennessee resident new spots scattered throughout the spot.
Ihrke said Virginia residents would be offered spots after the Tennessee residents. He said if a spot is unavailable for the out-of-state campers, the park will allow them to keep their site until a transfer space is found.
Ihrke said the conversion would help the park to be more profitable and save money on utility costs. The spots are also along the main park road, look out at the lake and are in the shade.
Currently, these campers pay $185 per month for their spot. The daily spots would cost $35 per night.
Many campers said the spots they were offered were not as good as the spots they currently have.
Rebecca Berouski, a 12-year camper currently at spot F-16, was offered spot I-13. However, she said this is a less ideal spot because it has water leakage issues and takes her away from her family.
“My children and grandchildren camp right there near me,” Berouski said. “We have dinner together every night. So why would I want to give that up to go all the way to the other side of the park, away from my family?”
One Sullivan County resident said she doesn’t want to move away from her neighbors, who have become like family to her.
“We are a family in that row,” said Angie Salamons. “And I know we have other rows just like that. But I will tell you, I have cousins I talk to, but I will tell you there’s nobody in this world other than my co-workers I talk to more than my neighbors in this campground.”
Many campers said they felt that the situation should have been handled differently.
“I’m excited that the park is going in that direction,” said Jaima Helbert. “I love Observation Knob Park. I’m glad it’s making money. I have no problem with the fees that I’ve had to pay. It’s just the way it’s been this year. It’s hard, and it’s been awkward, especially now. The whole campground is in an uproar because of how this situation was handled.”
Helbert said she is one of the residents who was offered a new spot, but the way the situation was presented as an ultimatum upset her.
“I’ve camped there 10 years, and I paid three times to get to this spot I’m at,” Helbert said. “My spot isn’t anything great. It’s on the corner in the trees that no one else likes except for me, and you can see the lake, but it’s a cove. I would not consider it a prime spot, but I love it. It’s my spot; I’ve been there for a long time, and it’s special to me. I am not necessarily opposed. It still irritates me that I would have to move, but I’m not opposed to it. However, the way I was offered a spot was you take this spot, or you leave; this is a one-stop deal. This is what I’m offering you; say yes tomorrow or leave and apply with the general public and good luck.”
Many campers also said there are other spots that might have been better for conversion from a seasonal to a daily site.
Walter Vanover said he used to work in real estate and that the F section is in the back of the property without a good view of the lake. Vanover said he thinks the location choice was motivated by jealousy rather than a good location.
“This is the way I feel about it because these people have been here,” Vanover said. “Mark Vance made the statement that they’re in the clique. It’s jealousy. I think they want them out.”
Another camper said this year has been hard to visit the park because of management.
“I try very hard to stay to myself for the simple fact that this year honestly has been this entire campground walking around on eggshells,” said Cristy Peters. “We are all just sitting and waiting for what we do wrong next. If we drive the golf cart incorrectly, if the sticker falls off the back of our vehicle, if your rent is a couple of days late, just constantly being threatened with, wouldn’t it be better to leave, or you can just get out. The general tone in which your customers are being spoken to is disrespectful at best. … Our family doesn’t want to take it anymore. It’s been such a tumultuous experience this year. I’ve been in the campground for five years; it has been nothing but a pleasant experience up until probably this year. The general mood and aesthetic of how people feel being there has definitely changed.”
Peters also pointed out that the campground sites around her in the C section area would be more ideal for daily camping.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the committee will take the public’s comments into consideration and may meet again to the discuss the matter.