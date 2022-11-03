ROGERSVILLE — After many years of working as a nurse practitioner, Jessica Wheeler decided she wanted to spend more time treating patients and less time feeding the company she worked for, so she decided to open the Appalachian Wellness Clinic.
“So we all see that people need help, and I was one of those kids that had asthma and issues that were going on, and I had some amazing doctors,” Wheeler said. “When I was younger, my mom was a medical transcriptionist, so she actually worked with some of my doctors, and seeing them behind the scenes and knowing that it was actually doable to help people put me on the path into health care.”
Wheeler originally went to school to be a doctor, but eventually her path changed.
“I was actually on my way to pre-med at ETSU,” Wheeler said, “and I had a heart-to-heart with some of the professors in the med school and told them, ‘I want to help people. I want to make a difference.’ And they said, ‘Honey, you don’t need to be in med school. You need to go into nursing.’ So, that’s how I ended up changing from pre-med to nursing, but then I kind of blended the two and went on to be a nurse practitioner because that way I can get the best of both worlds.”
Wheeler worked at several places during her career as a nurse, including a few clinics, Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System and Hawkins County Memorial.
She realized that due to her workload, she wasn’t treating patients in the best way possible.
“Some of the places I’ve worked before, I was seeing 50 to 60 patients a day in a 12-hour time period, and that’s too much,” Wheeler said. “You can’t actually treat anybody in that amount of time appropriately. So we did our best, but it felt like I was putting a Band-Aid on what was actually going on with people. But it’s because whenever it comes to insurance, they bill so much higher than what they expect to receive, so they were trying to cram in more patients per hour to make the company more money.”
So Wheeler decided to make a change, take a leap of faith and open her own urgent care clinic in downtown Rogersville.
“Where I was at before my hands were tied,” Wheeler said. “I had to see so many patients an hour, I felt like I couldn’t treat them the way that I would want to be treated, and I felt like I was just rushing them in and out the door. I want to actually be able to treat people the way that they need to be treated. I want to make a difference. I know it sounds cliche, but it’s true. I want to be one of those nurses that doesn’t just put a band-aid on something, but we actually figure out what’s going on, and I have enough time to teach them how to prevent it from happening again.”
The Appalachian Wellness Clinic, which opened on Thursday, will specialize in urgent care, weight loss treatment and IV nutrition.
One way that Wheeler has made her business profitable while also offering attentive patient care is by accepting cash payments. So while the clinic will accept individuals with insurance, it will also see patients without it.
As part of its walk-in clinic, Appalachian Wellness will charge a base rate of $75 per visit without testing and $125 with testing, which Wheeler said is similar to the price of an insurance co-pay.
Wheeler will also offer weight loss treatment, but unlike many clinics hers will provide a sustainable treatment plan for patients to follow.
“A lot of the other clinics, they do rebound care for weight loss. They don’t necessarily want them to regain the weight, but they know that that’s gonna happen,” Wheeler said. “So then they bring them back in, but they don’t make any major changes to actually change a person’s health. They kind of cover the here and now and then bring them back in later. I actually want to help people in ways that are sustainable for them. I want to meet people where they’re at and treat them there instead of trying to treat them as a stereotypical patient. Everybody’s different. Everybody has individual needs, and I want to take the time to figure out what those are.”
For weight loss treatment, the clinic will charge $50 for an initial consultation. Then Wheeler will work with the individual to provide medication, diet counseling and nutrition support to help them lose weight in a sustainable way.
The Appalachian Wellness Clinic will also offer IV nutrition, which Wheeler said is a better way of getting vitamins into the body by bypassing the digestive system. Wheeler said each IV cocktail is tailored to the individual.
She offers IV cocktails for migraines, athletes, beauty, and immune boosting, in addition to several others.
Wheeler also offers holistic medical treatments alongside traditional methods.
“There’s a whole lot of our medicines that actually come from nature,” Wheeler said. “That’s where we get a lot of our medicines from, and there’s a lot of people here that say, ‘Well, I would rather take something natural than a pill.’ My way of seeing it is that as long as the patient gets treated, whatever they’re comfortable with, whatever, and they’re going to stick with is the way that we’re going to go with it.”
Wheeler said holistic treatment is different for everyone, and what works for one person may not work for someone else.
“Everybody is a little bit different,” Wheeler said. “Everybody needs a different concoction. Everybody has a different medical history. So some herbs aren’t safe for everybody, and I want people to know that I’m here to help them figure out what is safe because there’s a lot of providers that don’t believe in herbs and the holistic side.”
The Appalachian Wellness Clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 311 E. Main St.
For more information about the Appalachian Wellness Clinic, visit its Facebook page or website.