NORT0N — A piece of the USS Constitution’s more than two-century history is getting a facelift, thanks to Norton city officials and maintenance workers.
A cannon cast for an 1897 cosmetic overhaul of Old Ironsides — the oldest currently commissioned warship in the U.S. Navy — was given to the city in 1933 as part of a nationwide program to provide war memorials to communities. Since that time, the cannon first overlooked Norton’s Park Avenue for years before it was moved to its current site in front of City Hall.
“It’s been over 22 years since the last repair,” City Manager Fred Ramey said on Mon- day, as the cannon lay in a wooden cradle next to its concrete pedestal mount. “We’ve reached out to the USS Constitution Museum for help, and they’re providing plans for the original style gun carriage for the ship’s mounts. We’re going to try and make it as accurate as possible.”
Crews removed the cannon from the carriage on March 10, and the old carriage has been taken to a city workshop for disassembly and restoration of the carriage hardware.
Ramey said the Constitution Museum is also working with two towns in northern Ohio that were each given one of the 1907 cannons in the early 1930s. One of the first media mentions of the Norton gun was in the July 5, 1933, edition of local newspaper “Crawford’s Weekly,” which stated that the cannon was found in a warehouse and given to the then-town on condition that Norton pay for crating and shipping it.
The cannon was featured in Norton’s Armistice Day 1933 celebration and, according to local lore, survived a scrap metal drive during World War II.
Retired Navy Comman- der Tyrone G. Martin, who commanded the Constitution from 1974 to 1978 and brought back several traditions from her service during the War of 1812 such as period crew uniforms and sunrise and evening cannon salutes, said the Norton cannon was one of 50 probably cast at the Boston Navy Yard for the ship’s restoration in time for the 1907 Jamestown Exposition.
President John F. Kennedy’s grandfather, John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, helped organize a national fundraising campaign to pay for much of the 1897 restoration of the Constitution, which ended its operational career by capturing a slave ship eight years before the Civil War.
Napoleon Bonaparte and one of his descendants also were linked to the Constitution’s history. The ship’s captain in the early 1800s brought a set of French china for the grandmother of Charles “Lunchbox Charlie” Bonaparte, who was Secretary of the Navy in 1905 and wanted the ship towed to sea as a target for battleship gunnery practice. Lunchbox Charlie’s boss, President Theodore Roosevelt, found another task to occupy him — being attorney general and establishing the FBI.
The United Daughters of the War of 1812, with the help of Congress, raised $400,000 for a 1907 renovation that included 50 non-firing cannons to outfit the ship’s gun decks. Those guns were removed in the 1920s when Navy Secretary Charles F. Adams III advocated for another renovation of Old Ironsides. Adams’ great-great- grandfather, President John Adams, was commander-in-chief of the Navy when the Constitution was built and commissioned.
David Rose, a maintenance foreman for the city, said he is looking forward to rebuilding the carriage to the Constitution Museum’s specifications.
“I worked on the last restoration 22 years ago, and this will be my last big project since I’m retiring in four years,” Rose said as he pointed to some of the work he is planning. Part of that includes preserving old hardware that may have been part of the cannon at its 1933 delivery. Turning ends of two crossbeams to include axles for the carriage wheels, hewing new blocks to build up the carriage sides and finding new eyebolts as part of the gun’s rigging will also be on his work list.
“We’re not sure whether it’ll be painted black or red,” Rose said, adding that many naval gun carriages of the period were painted red to obscure blood from when an opposing ship’s gun battery wounded crewmen. “This is a part of history, and some people may not see why put in the work, but a lot of people appreciate what it shows.”
The normal springtime replanting around the cannon by local volunteers has been put on hold while the restoration progresses, but Ramey said he hopes to see it completed within the next two months and the garden ready then.
Ramey said the cannon for several years has been a focal point for residents and visitors.
“Part of what we want to do is a ceremony to highlight the historical aspects of the city,” Ramey said. “The cannon has been a geocache and a conversation starter.”