Students can take exams from companies such as Cisco and CompTIA to earn coveted IT certifications to augment their associate degrees at Northeast State.

BLOUNTVILLE- Northeast State Community College has established a certification testing site for computer information technology students looking to earn industry certifications.

The Pearson VUE center, located on Northeast’s Blountville campus, allows students to seek certifications from top-tier tech companies. The Pearson VUE is a computer-based test proctor and delivery company used worldwide.

