BLOUNTVILLE- Northeast State Community College has established a certification testing site for computer information technology students looking to earn industry certifications.
The Pearson VUE center, located on Northeast’s Blountville campus, allows students to seek certifications from top-tier tech companies. The Pearson VUE is a computer-based test proctor and delivery company used worldwide.
Northeast Computer and Information Sciences department chair, Jim Holbrook, said certifications are important to students seeking IT jobs.
“It is an excellent demonstration of skill as an IT job candidate has taken the time to learn the content to the level to be able to sit down and take that exam,” Holbrook said. “Certifications are vital for people in computer science as it is a testament to a skill.”
The new testing center will give students access to several highly valued certifications, including the Cisco Certified Network Associate and other Cisco certifications. Students will also be able to obtain several cyber defense certifications, including CompTIA Network+, A+ and Linux+.
Northeast offers classes covering Cisco and UNIX/Linux networks and operating systems.
Holbrook said due to the exam difficulty level; the department plans to include robust exam preparation in conjunction with course content.
“We are going a step beyond and teaching all of the content to each of those certifications in their respective classes,” Holbrook said. “It is going to make for more rigorous classes; however, the students will benefit from it as they will be exposed to that whole certification path.”
Holbrook said these certifications will help students stand out and land better jobs.
“I have lost jobs because I didn’t have specific certifications during the interview process,” said Holbrook. “I have gotten jobs by having specific certifications because it set me apart.”
Holbrook said Northeast State plans to offer more certifications in the future, such as Amazon web services certifications and some Google certifications.
“As our capabilities progress, we may bring in more certification content as they come online and become relevant to the field,” Holbrook said.
Northeast State offers associate degrees for students majoring in Cyber Defense, Networking, Programming and Systems Administration. They also offer associate degrees in computer science and information systems to students pursuing a four-year degree.