CHS NJROTC.jpg

More than 100 JROTC cadets from East Tennessee and North Carolina competed in the Duck Island Orienteering meet hosted by Volunteer High School's NJROTC program.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — More than 100 cadets from East Tennessee and North Carolina schools competed in the 13th annual Duck Island Orienteering Meet hosted by Volunteer High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.

Orienteering is a sport that involves giving participants a map and compass to trek through terrain of ranging difficulty to locate markers listed on the map.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you