KINGSPORT — More than 100 cadets from East Tennessee and North Carolina schools competed in the 13th annual Duck Island Orienteering Meet hosted by Volunteer High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
Orienteering is a sport that involves giving participants a map and compass to trek through terrain of ranging difficulty to locate markers listed on the map.
The sport relies not only on athletic ability but also on the participants’ ability to judge distance, think under pressure and analyze the area around them.
The Duck Island meet is open to any JROTC cadets who have never competed in an orienteering competition. The Duck Island meet was hosted at Warriors Path State Park on Sept. 9. The course consists of 17 markers spread throughout the park.
JROTC units from Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School, Tennessee High School, Daniel Boone High School, David Crockett High School, Science Hill High School and McDowell High School competed at the event.
Each cadet competes individually to locate all 13 markers. For each incorrectly identified point, participants received a 15-minute penalty. If a cadet incorrectly identified more than three markers, they were disqualified.
Students won medals for having the fastest times individually, and the top finishing cadets from each school were combined and judged as teams.
The winners included:
Male Individual
1st place, Micah Hensley, McDowell, 40:00
2nd place, Carte Goring, Science Hill, 45:27
3rd place, Josh Corten, Tennessee, 57:59
Female Individual
1st place, Stella Brunfield, Boone, 58:57
2nd place, Natalie Ruble, Crockett, 1:01:53
3rd place, Sierra Poe, Cherokee, 1:05:05
Male Team
1st place, Daniel Boone, 3:12:41
2nd place, Science Hill, 3:18:21
3rd place, Volunteer, 4:37:36
Female Team
1st place, Crockett, 5:02:09
2nd place, Volunteer, 5:17:39
3rd place, Cherokee, 5:22:19
