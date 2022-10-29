MOUNT CARMEL — Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while hosting local events and offering an inviting atmosphere.
Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
Burroughs, who grew up in a Colombian household and moved to the area two years ago from Tampa, Florida, said she has always loved to cook.
“I started cooking at a very young age,” Burroughs said. “I always loved being in the kitchen with my mom and grandmother. So I always hung around while they were cooking, and I finally asked them to start teaching me how to cook. So it just kind of took off from there. I love cooking, and everyone has always enjoyed my food.”
Burroughs said she decided to start her restaurant after moving to the area and not finding many Hispanic options.
“When we moved up here, we noticed that they are lacking in Hispanic culture,” Burroughs said. “So we decided to go ahead and take a chance and try to bring some new foods to the area.”
Los Pollitos Locos specializes in traditional Spanish food. However, Burroughs said that some of her dishes are also fusions with other cuisines she grew up around.
“Most of it is traditional Spanish food I grew up on as a child,” Burroughs said. “Now, being from Tampa, I had a lot of different influences because we had Cuban food, Puerto Rican food, all kinds of different heritage. So some of my items are kind of a little mixed-matched with other cultures, but they’re all of Latin cuisine.”
Burroughs also said that her restaurant doesn’t offer tacos or spicy food.
“I mean, Mexican is still Spanish, but every country has different spices they use or different cuts of meats that they use, or the preparation is just a little bit different,” Burroughs said. “I will hear a lot of people complain sometimes; Mexican food tends to be a little spicy. You won’t find spicy food in my restaurant. I just don’t take to it very well. A lot of people will ask, why don’t we serve tacos. That’s not really a traditional thing for us. We have something that’s called empanadas, which is more of like a meat pie. So that’s pretty much just it ... depending on which part of the land you’re from.”
Burroughs said her most popular dishes are chicken fricassee and ropa vieja, which is a shredded beef dish.
Burroughs said her restaurant is unique because of its authentic Latin cuisine.
“You will hear a lot of people complain that foods are not very authentic; things are frozen, but not here,” Burroughs said. “We cook everything fresh. All of the desserts are handmade. These are my recipes that get followed every single day that we’re in here cooking, and we take a lot of pride in that.”
In addition to the food, Los Pollitos Locos also offers Saturday night events.
“So we started doing Saturday night events,” Burroughs said. “We’ve done Rocky Horror, which was more of an adult-geared event last weekend, and this weekend, we’re doing Halloween karaoke. We’re just trying to create a fun and safe environment for people to come in, sit down, have some good food, some good entertainment and be close by. They don’t have to drive all the way to Kingsport or Johnson City and be far away from home.”
Burroughs said she is working to obtain the permits she will need to sell beer and homemade sangria.
Burroughs said people should visit Los Pollitos Locos so that they can try something new.
“I think everybody should try something new,” Burroughs said. “I see a lot of good businesses in town, but there’s a lot of the same kind of food everywhere. So we just want people to come out and try something new.”
Los Pollitos Locos is located at 5602 Carters Valley Road. It is open for dinner Monday-Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday for special events.
For more information about the restaurant, visit its Facebook page.