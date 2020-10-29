GATE CITY — Scott County is gearing up for the holiday season with the debut of its new Christmas ornament.
Released by the Scott County Chamber of Commerce, this year’s ornament is now available for purchase. It features a photo of Williams Mill that’s based on an original painting of the structure.
“This year’s ornament looks great,” said Penny Horton, Chamber executive secretary. “We have a limited quantity of 315 ornaments available, and they always sell out very fast.”
The ornaments are $12 each and can be purchased at the Quik Stop Markets in Gate City and Weber City; the Red Roof Discount Center in Weber City; and the Chamber office.
The limited edition ornaments began as a fundraiser in 1998 and have become popular collectors’ items. Previous ornaments in the series featured county attractions like the Carter Fold, Bush Mill, Natural Tunnel State Park and others. A few ornaments from past years are still available.