Shown here are Bud Davis, Jackson Davis, Chelsea Davis, Shay Davis and in the front is Emma Davis. Chelsea Davis opened her new business, Sweet Temptations, about a month ago. She has always wanted to own a restaurant after seeing both her cousin and stepdad do the same.
ROGERSVILLE — A new Rogersville food truck, Sweet Temptations, offers homemade desserts, frozen drinks and ice cream.
Davis’s stepdad is the owner of a popular Rogersville restaurant, Golden Dairy. She said this is part of why she decided to open a desert food truck.
“My stepdad’s restaurant is Golden Dairy, and they do a lot of ice cream,” Davis said. “Deserts is just something I kind of wanted to do, and I know a lot of people like it and have wanted it around here.”
Davis said her food truck offers desert access to Rogersville residents later than other restaurants in town.
“People always complain about how in the afternoons there’s not really a place to get dessert except for like McDonald’s and stuff because Golden Dairy and all the other places close at seven,” Davis said. “I just want to be able to give them dessert options for in the afternoons, especially when it’s hot, and everybody just wants to bring their family out after dinner.”
Sweet Temptations’ menu includes ice cream, hot fudge cake, banana splits, milkshakes, slushies, apple pie with ice cream and frozen coffee.
Davis said all of her cakes and pies are homemade, using fresh ingredients.
Davis said some items she offers, like the apple pie with ice cream, are only available at sit-down restaurants.
Eventually, Davis wants to offer soft-serve ice cream, like Golden Dairy.