ROGERSVILLE- A new Rogersville food truck, Sweet Temptations, offers homemade deserts, frozen drinks and ice cream.

Chelsea Davis opened her new business, Sweet Temptations, about a month ago. She has always wanted to own a restaurant after seeing both her cousin and stepdad do the same.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you