Another outing with Antonio Banderas’ animated feline tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 28.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”: The popular character, as featured in the “Shrek” movies, gets a sequel to his spinoff that turns into a fairy tale/nursery rhyme remix adventure.
“The irreverent twist on familiar characters makes ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ entertaining (the fact that it doesn’t overstay its welcome at a brisk 1 hour, 40 minutes helps too),” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “But what makes it great is the experimental and creative building of this world. The backgrounds upon which Puss and pals traipse range in reference from Candy Land to Francisco Goya, with a rough-hewn painterly quality to the animated backgrounds and characters that gives it a warm, appealing texture, as if you can see brushstrokes.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD FEB. 28
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Naomi Ackie stars in this biopic about the turbulent life of the legendary “I Will Always Love You” singer. Also featuring Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders.
“Devotion”: Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star in this historical drama based on a true story of friendship and heroism among naval aviators in the Korean War.
“God’s Country”: Thriller with Thandiwe Newton as a college professor living alone who confronts two hunters she finds trespassing on her property.
“Detective Knight: Independence”: Action trilogy featuring Bruce Willis comes to a close with an installment set on the Fourth of July holiday.
“High Expectations”: Kelsey Grammer stars in this sports drama about a renowned soccer coach who cuts his son from the team.
“Little Dixie”: This crime drama in the vein of “Taken” features Frank Grillo as an ex-soldier turned fixer for the state’s corrupt governor who has his daughter kidnapped by a cartel.
“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season 1”: The sins of the parents are visited upon their daughters in this HBO Max update of the teen-themed mystery drama.
“Resident Alien: Season Two”: Alan Tudyk returns for the second season of Syfy’s comedy-drama about a friendly neighborhood extraterrestrial living in a Colorado town.
“Hunt”: Korean spy drama about the hunt for a mole starring “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung- jae, who also makes his directorial debut with the film.
“B’Twixt Now and Sunrise”: The “authentic cut” of Francis Ford Coppola’s 2011 supernatural thriller starring Val Kilmer, Bruce Dern and Elle Fanning, available on Blu-ray.