ENTER-VID-NEWONDVD-MCT

Danai Gurira, left, and Letitia Wright star in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

 Marvel/TNS

A Marvel film that provides a bittersweet sendoff for the franchise’s deceased star tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 7.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: This sequel takes on the world without T’Challa, and Chadwick Boseman, introducing new heroes, new villains and some who straddle the line.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.