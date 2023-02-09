A Marvel film that provides a bittersweet sendoff for the franchise’s deceased star tops the DVD releases for the week of Feb. 7.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: This sequel takes on the world without T’Challa, and Chadwick Boseman, introducing new heroes, new villains and some who straddle the line.
“Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole went back to the drawing board for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ writing a script that addresses the death of Boseman’s character T’Challa, and turns its focus to T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who takes over leadership duties in Wakanda, and sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), the tech-oriented scientist who is more comfortable in her lab than out in front of Wakanda,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “Ultimately, ‘Wakanda Forever’ becomes a film about Shuri stepping into her power as she grapples with grief and loss, and the tension between science and spirituality, the balance of which has always ruled the culture of Wakanda.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD FEB. 7
“Spoiler Alert”: A TV journalist and his husband face a battle with cancer together in this drama based on Michael Ausiello’s memoir. Starring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge.
“Joe Pickett: Season One”: Michael Dorman plays the titular game warden in Spectrum’s drama series based on the novels by C.J. Box.
“Rogue Agent”: The true story of the devastating crimes of Robert Freegard, a British man who posed as an MI5 agent and manipulated money out of a string of women he coerced with mind control.
“Millennium Bugs”: Party like it’s 1999 in this comedy about two aimless friends forced to confront their respective futures in the days leading up to the year 2000.
“Legion of Super-Heroes”: This DC animated film based on the comic book series of the same name follows the exploits of Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.
“Chicago”: Director Rob Marshall’s musical starring Renee Zellweger and Richard Gere, which won six Academy Awards, including best picture and best supporting actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones, celebrates its 20th anniversary with this limited- edition Blu-ray SteelBook release.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD FEB. 7
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: Naomi Watts stars in this biopic about the life of the legendary “I Will Always Love You” singer who died in 2012 at age 48. Also featuring Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders.
“Empire of Light”: Sam Mendes’ latest film explores the unlikely friendship between two employees working at a cinema in Margate, England, in 1980. Starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth.
“V/H/S/99”: Be kind, rewind — or else — in this latest entry in the found-footage horror franchise.
“One Year Off”: Comedy about a group of friends who head to the Caribbean after an old acquaintance inherits a beachfront property, which they decide to use for a business hosting destination weddings.
“The Student”: Russian drama about a college student who moonlights as a stripper in order to help support her sickly mother.
“To the End”: Documentary filmed over several years that follows four women, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as they travel the country advocating for the Green New Deal to combat climate change.