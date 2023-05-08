KINGSPORT — As warmer weather approaches, gardeners everywhere are gathering their supplies and preparing for a bright and abundant season.
A new book by two Kingsport writers describes the power and beauty of outdoor gardens via stories and essays by gardeners all across East Tennessee.
The book is entitled “East Tennessee Garden Stories: Sharing Knowledge, Building Community, and Preserving Heritage,” and is the first ever book published by Howling Hills, a new nonfiction book publisher.
Terry Shaw and Brad Lifford, former writers and editors and primary writers for the book, recently co-founded Howling Hills to tell the often unheard stories of Greater Appalachia.
“East Tennessee Garden Stories” includes more than 20 essays, dozens of illustrations and 150 full-color photos. Candace Tingle, a local creative, served as art director for the book and designed it.
“People tend to find beauty and inspiration in gardens, so we felt readers should find those same qualities in a book about gardens, too,” Shaw said. “We want to grow the love of gardening story by story.”
To craft the stories, Lifford and Shaw visited gardeners and worked with them for hours to write a piece that spoke of the heritage, nourishment and poetry that gardens create. Three writers from Knoxville also contributed their stories. And Kelly Norrell, also from Knoxville, served as principal photographer for the book.
“East Tennessee Garden Stories” provides readers with a wide spectrum of garden and life stories, each one unique. Some of the stories include:
A history devotee, Heather Gilreath, who leads a group of teens preserving the ways and crops of antebellum gardens at Kingsport’s Exchange Place, including an obscure plant that tastes like oysters
A Kingsport scientist, David Kashdan, who ditched his green lawn for clover and a sea of friendly bees
Joy Moore, a woodland gardening evangelist in Washington County who watches each year for a flush of trilliums behind her house — and helps others to do the same
A Knoxville minister, Chris Battle, who feeds souls and an inner-city community through BattleField Farms
Two friends who founded Native Plant Rescue Squad, a Knoxville organization that leaps into action to save native plants from being bulldozed
Linda Parsons, a Knoxville poet who draws creativity and inspiration from her garden
The first-person story of a Kingsport greenhouse, constructed from leftover windows, that left behind a bit of blood in construction and birthed a $100 Cherokee purple tomato
“This is a book about gardening, but it’s not so much a how-to book as it is a book about community,” Lifford said. “Gardening is one of those shared activities that transcends differences and illustrates what we have in common – a pastime that feeds us, inspires and connects us to our heritage.”
“East Tennessee Garden Stories: Sharing Knowledge, Building Community, and Preserving Heritage” is currently available at www.howlinghillspublishing.comand at local events. Shaw and Lifford will be the featured program at the Knoxville Writers Guild meeting on May 4 in downtown Knoxville.