FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Apple Cider Pork with Charred Sweet Potato. 

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

With Halloween just around the corner, I’m thinking about apples and cider. For this dinner, I add them to pork with a hint of rosemary for a Halloween treat. Charred sweet potatoes are a colorful side dish. They keep well; make extra to go with another meal.

October is a perfect month for apples. Many varieties are available. Rome and Golden Delicious apples are great for cooking. They hold their shape. Red Delicious or Granny Smith lose their shape when cooked.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video