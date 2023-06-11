On the first full day of the American Battlefield Trust conference in Franklin, Tennessee, I had the opportunity to see and walk the places where the men from the 19th Tennessee Regiment and its companies from Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties fought and died during the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. Leading the tour this day were Eric Jacobson, historian for the Battle of Franklin Trust, and Dan Davis, education manager at the American Battlefield Trust.
Our first stop was Winstead Hill. It was from here that Gen. John Bell Hood would give his orders and observe the battle. Jacobson pointed out that Hood only had two choices — either let the Federal army escape across the Harpeth River and join the main army in Nashville, or attack in the hopes of pinning the Union forces against the river and destroy them.
From this position, Hood could see the Union forces building a temporary defense while the bridges across the river were being repaired and a few Federals were making their way across a ford. He saw it as his last chance to deny Gen. George H. Thomas in Nashville these 30,000 troops under the command of Gen. John Schofield.
Hood gave the order to attack.
William Worsham, the 19th Tennessee’s regimental historian, remembered the reaction of Gen. Otho Strahl, the regiment’s brigade commander, to these orders.
“While we were yet on the Winstead Hill, Gen. Strahl rode off to himself, dismounted, having nothing to say to any one,” wrote Worsham. “No one ever noticed this in Gen. Strahl before. He was never reticent, but free to approach and was communicative. We understood afterwards Gen. Strahl remarked to two other generals that he would be killed in this engagement.”
As the 19th Tennessee begin forming for battle, Strahl rode by the regiment and said, “Boys, this will be short but desperate,” Worsham added.
From Winstead Hill, we drove the two miles along the Columbia Turnpike on which the men of the 19th Tennessee marched and arrived at the center of the battlefield.
Hood is often ridiculed for ordering the attack, but both Jacobson and Davis pointed out how close the Confederate army came to succeeding. In one of the biggest charges of the Civil War, they broke through the Union’s first line and punched a hole in the center of the second line, almost splitting the Federal army in half. Worsham remembered the breakthrough of the second line.
“Strahl’s brigade gained the ditches in front of the Carter house with the Old Nineteenth resting immediately on the pike, Arthur Fulkerson, the Sergeant-Major of the regiment, fell in the charge just before reaching the works, pierced by sixteen bullets,” wrote Worsham. “The works here in front of us were so high the men could not scale them without help. Gen. Strahl helped one of the Old Nineteenth upon top of the works, when he was shot, and fell over on the side of the enemy. Then another, when he too was shot, but the general held on to him and pulled him back. Tom Alexander of Company H, said, ‘General help me up.’ ‘No,’ replied Gen. Strahl, ‘I have helped my last man up on the works to be shot in my hands.’”
“Zack Smith, of Company A, crawled to the top of the works from which he repeatedly fired, when Gen. Strahl said to him, ‘Zack, my brave fellow, I will not forget you for this.’” Worsham added.
Three men of the 19th Tennessee managed to get over the works. Lt. Frank Hale and Sgt. Lum Waller of Company H along with Lt. William Etter of Company K, Hawkins County, made it over just in time to be caught up in the Federal counterattack and were lost.
Jacobson noted that some of the most veteran troops of the Federal forces had been skirmishing all morning from Spring Hill to Franklin trying to slow the Confederates and had been sent to the rear to rest and resupply. Just as the Rebels were about to break the second line, these veterans rejoined the fight.
Among the counterattacking Federal units was the 8th Tennessee, U.S., which had companies made up of unionists from Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. At this bloodiest of moments in the war, neighbor fought neighbor as the 19th Tennessee, C.S., and the 8th Tennessee, U.S., fought over the same ground.
Four cannons that had been captured by the Rebels were recaptured and turned on the garden by the Carter house that was now occupied by Strahl’s brigade. Sgt. Maj. Sumner A. Cunningham, 41st Tennessee of Strahl’s brigade, suddenly had doubts about the wisdom of fighting in that place.
“The enfilade fire was so severe that our dead were piled upon each other. I felt that there was no rule of warfare whereby all the men should be killed, and said to Gen. Strahl suggestively: ‘What had we better do?’ His reply was instant: ‘Keep firing.’”
According to Worsham, the fighting grew desperate with General Strahl himself loading and firing a rifle like a private soldier. He was wounded, and members of his staff tried to move him from the battlefield, but they were wounded with Strahl being shot again. Others tried to move him and were shot down as Strahl died.
You can still see the ferocity of the fighting today. The walls of the Carter Farm office as well as the smokehouse next door are riddled with bullet holes.
The battle continued into the night, with soldiers carrying torches as the Confederates launched 13 charges, all unsuccessful. Finally the main fighting stopped around 9 p.m. while skirmishing ended around 11 p.m. as Schofield quietly withdrew from Franklin and continued on to Nashville.
“As soon as it was ascertained that the enemy had left Franklin, the infirmary and relief corps were on the field with torches rendering assistance to the thousands of wounded and suffering,” wrote Worsham. “Gen. Frank Cheatham walked over the field of carnage that night and looked by the glare of the torchlight into the hundreds of pale faces, silent in death, in many places the dead lying in heaps, and upon the thousands of wounded covered with blood, appealing for water and help, he went, the great big tears ran down his cheeks and he sobbed like a child.”
Among those searching for their comrades was H.K. Nelson, from one of the regiments of Strahl’s Brigade.
“The next morning there were pools of blood, and the dead lay in piles against the breastworks — some prostrate, some across others, and some leaning against the works, dead with their guns in their hands” Nelson said. “When some of us would recognize a dead comrade, we would write the name, command and regiment on a slip of paper and place it between the cold fingers or pin it on his sleeve then go on in search of others. I remember finding my friend Arthur Fulkerson, sergeant major of the 19th Tennessee, a short distance from the works with a slip of paper between his fingers.”
In the midst of the tragedy was one small note of cheer for the 19th Tennessee. Hawkins County’s Lt. Etter had avoided capture after scaling the works. He took shelter behind the brick smokehouse that stood in the back yard of the Carter house and rejoined the regiment in the morning after the Yankees had left.
Our last stop of the day was the McGavock Cemetery, the burial site where 1,500 Confederate soldiers who fell in the battle were laid to rest.