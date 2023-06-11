On the first full day of the American Battlefield Trust conference in Franklin, Tennessee, I had the opportunity to see and walk the places where the men from the 19th Tennessee Regiment and its companies from Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties fought and died during the Battle of Franklin on Nov. 30, 1864. Leading the tour this day were Eric Jacobson, historian for the Battle of Franklin Trust, and Dan Davis, education manager at the American Battlefield Trust.

Our first stop was Winstead Hill. It was from here that Gen. John Bell Hood would give his orders and observe the battle. Jacobson pointed out that Hood only had two choices — either let the Federal army escape across the Harpeth River and join the main army in Nashville, or attack in the hopes of pinning the Union forces against the river and destroy them.

Ned Jilton II is a photographer, columnist and page designer for the Kingsport Times News. Email njilton@sixriversmedia.com.

