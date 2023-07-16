After spending the morning of the second day my trip with American Battlefield Trust touring President Andrew Jackson’s home the Hermitage, my group took a break for lunch. After chowing down on fried chicken, cornbread, coleslaw, hush puppies and french fries, the group headed to Travellers Rest, the home of one of Nashville’s earliest residents, John Overton, as well as the headquarters for Gen. John Bell Hood during his failed attempt to attack and lay siege to Nashville in 1864.
When we arrived at Travellers Rest, our large group was broken down into three smaller groups and taken into the house at 15-minute intervals so the tour interpreters wouldn’t be talking over each other.
My group was to be the last one through, so I took advantage of the time to wander the grounds and ended up at an observation post for Peach Orchard Hill.
On Dec. 16, 1864, about 600 yards from where I was standing, the Union Army launched an attack on Peach Orchard Hill. The position was defended by two brigades and two artillery batteries from Clayton’s Division of Lt. Gen. Stephen D. Lee’s Corps. One of the trail signs noted that a Union soldier, after looking at the earthworks, wrote that the position was “truly formidable” and would be “very difficult to carry.”
The Federals launched several attacks on the position that resulted in heavy casualties, especially among the regiments of the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT). The 13th USCT lost 221 men out of 470, including five color bearers. One trail sign quoted Pvt. Freeman Thomas of the 12th USCT, who was born into slavery and owned by James Caruthers of Williams County. He wrote, “When we made the attack … we was not far from John Overton’s place. … I received the wound in my left leg in John Overton’s wood lot.”
Peach Orchard Hill was the only Confederate position to hold that day. The rest of the line was routed, and the Battle of Nashville was an embarrassing defeat for General Hood.
After stopping at the observation post, I hustled back to the house to join the group. And not a moment too soon, I must say. As I got there our guide, Senior Interpreter Benita Sims, was beginning to tell us about Travellers Rest and John Overton.
A Virginia native, Overton moved to Nashville in 1789 while this area was still part of North Carolina and established a home and business there. In 1796 — the year Tennessee became a state — he acquired land south of the town, and in 1799 he built Travellers Rest.
While living in Nashville, Overton received an appointment from President George Washington to become supervisor of the revenue for the District of Tennessee. He would also become a superior court judge in 1804, succeeding Andrew Jackson. Another interesting fact about Overton is that in 1819, he would found a little town on the Mississippi River known as Memphis on land that he, Jackson and James Winchester owned.
As we walked through the house, stopping in the rooms where the generals slept during the Civil War before moving to the rest of the house, we learned from our interpreter that Overton married Mary McConnell White May in 1820, and they had to expand the house to accommodate the five children from Mary’s first marriage and the three of their own.
We eventually came to a room with a large portrait of Judge Overton on the wall. Sims pointed out the books the judge was holding in the painting and talked about their story.
In 1811, Overton was elected a justice of the Supreme Court of Tennessee in which he served until 1816. During this time, he began recording the earliest documentation of Tennessee case law know as the “Overton Reports,” which covered cases from 1791 to 1817. Today those books are known as the Tennessee Reports, Vol. I and II, an important foundation of the state’s law.
As we moved on through the house, we passed through the room where the generals would plan strategy. From Dec. 2, 1864, when General Hood first arrived at Travellers Rest, until the Battle of Nashville on Dec. 15-16, he would send telegrams from here that would start with “HdQrs: 6 Miles from Nashville on Franklin Pike.”
In another room there was an autograph book on display belonging to Mary Maxwell, sister to Harriet Maxwell Overton, who lived at Travellers Rest during the Civil War. Among the signatures she gathered are Gen. Frank Cheatham, General Hood, Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and Gov. Isham Harris. Supposedly, the generals signed the book before the Battle of Nashville.
John Overton Sr. died at Travellers Rest on April 12, 1833, so he wasn’t around for the Civil War. But his son John Overton Jr. was. Just not at his father’s house.
When Hood first arrived at Travellers Rest, he found John Overton Jr.’s wife, Harriet Maxwell, her two sisters, Mary Maxwell and Annie Claiborne, and 80 slaves running the plantation. But John Jr., being a Confederate supporter and holding an honorary title of colonel, had to flee to Confederate lines when Union forces threatened to arrest him in 1862 as they controlled Nashville.
An interesting story I learned while walking the grounds: Annie Claiborne’s husband, Thomas Claiborne, was an officer in the U.S. Army before the war but left to join the Confederacy.
Annie used her old army connection to a former acquaintance, Union Gen. Gordon Granger, to get supplies for the family.
When General Granger saw her he said, “Mrs. Claiborne, I am surprised to see you among these rebels.”
She replied, “The place whereon we stand was a cane brake when my grandmother came to Tennessee; there are sixty thousand Tennesseans in the Southern Army, where would you expect me to stand?”
The Overton family would make it through the war although John Jr. would lose most of his fortune. But with a presidential pardon in hand, he returned home to his family and rebuilt. He would eventually reestablish himself as a businessman in Nashville and be elected to the Tennessee Legislature.
Locally, the name John Overton may have a familiar ring to it. Especially if you live in Hawkins County.
The Overton Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons located on the historic courthouse square in Rogersville is named after John Sr. and is the oldest continuously operating Masonic lodge in Tennessee.