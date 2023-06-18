In my recent trip to Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, I spent part of a day at the third-most-visited presidential house in the country, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

What are the top two? Number one is George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and number two is Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Ned Jilton II is a photographer, columnist and page designer for the Kingsport Times News. You can contact him by email at njilton@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you