In my recent trip to Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, I spent part of a day at the third-most-visited presidential house in the country, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.
What are the top two? Number one is George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and number two is Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello.
That’s right — the top-three-visited presidential homes are in Virginia and Tennessee.
My first stop at the Hermitage was the museum. As the group walked through, we saw several artifacts from the Jacksons — both Andrew and his wife, Rachel. But we also saw several swords and pistols belonging to Andrew as well.
Given Jackson’s history of dueling in East Tennessee, I fully expected the pistols. But when we went into the museum’s theater and listened to historians, I learned that, for the most part, Jackson was a kind and gentle man — something I had never heard before. I always imagined Jackson as a hot-tempered man. But it turns out that mostly was only when defending his wife from slanderous claims.
This was the first of several facts that showed the two sides of Jackson’s life.
Before we left the museum to walk the grounds, we learned about the history of the Hermitage.
It turns out that the Hermitage was not the first farm Jackson attempted in Nashville. After marrying Rachel, Jackson bought a farm called Poplar Grove and lived there until 1796. The Jacksons then moved to a large plantation on the Cumberland River called Hunter’s Hill.
While the Jacksons lived at Hunter’s Hill, then Sen. Jackson spent a large amount of money on horses from Virginia, fine furniture and several luxury items from Pennsylvania using a line of credit with a bank in Philadelphia he established during his term in the Senate.
When he returned to Nashville, Jackson learned that land speculation and business partnership deals he had been working on had failed. He didn’t have the money to pay back the bank.
Again we see two sides of Jackson’s life. He would be the only president in U.S. history to leave the nation debt-free at the end of his term in office. But before then he had been deep in debt and on the verge of bankruptcy.
In 1804, Jackson sold Hunter’s Hill to help pay off some of his debts and purchased a 425-acre farm that would become the Hermitage. There he and Rachel would settle into a log house that was a two-story blockhouse with one large room on the first floor and a lean-to shed in the rear. He would build a connecting cabin for guests. Meals were cooked in the large fireplace, and the big room on the first floor served as living room, dining room and kitchen.
The Jacksons would call this cabin home for 15 years.
During this time, Jackson opened a riverfront enterprise on Stones River consisting of a general store, a tavern and eventually a racehorse track. Slowly he was able to pay off his debts.
Construction on the Hermitage’s brick mansion began around 1819 and was finished sometime in 1821. The house contained eight rooms — four on each floor and two wide center halls. The mansion underwent a major renovation and expansion during Jackson’s presidency by architect David Morrison. In 1834, fire heavily damaged the house, and it was redesigned and renovated again. Builders completed the repairs on the house in 1837, and the destroyed furnishings were replaced with Philadelphia Classical-style pieces.
When you tour the mansion today, almost everything you see is original from 1837, including the wallpaper. To protect the original floors, you may walk on the carpeted areas only. If you step off the carpet, the floor will creak very loudly, and the guide will ask you to please stay on the carpet. In addition, if you want to get photos of the costumed guides, be sure you do so when you meet them outside the building. No photography is allowed inside the Hermitage mansion.
Next to the Hermitage mansion is one of Rachel Jackson’s favorite places, the garden. Andrew hired gardener William Frost to establish the garden at the same time work began on the original mansion.
The garden was designed as a foursquare English style. Along with flowers and herbs, there may have also been grown vegetables and small fruits such as strawberries and figs in the grassy plots in the center of each quadrant. Although Rachel and the women of the family did some of the work in the garden, the bulk of the work would be done by the Hermitage’s slaves.
This brings me to yet another moment showing the two sides of Andrew Jackson. While living at the Hermitage, Jackson would be called away to take part in the War of 1812. As the general at the Battle of New Orleans, he would enlist Black soldiers and demand that they be given equal pay to that of the White soldiers. But at the very same time, he owned Black slaves and had them working at the Hermitage.
Today, the Hermitage tries to keep the garden as original as possible, with several plants being direct descendants of the originals.
When Rachel Jackson died in 1828, Andrew had her buried in the garden.
There is a lot more about the Hermitage, and I hope to cover it in a future story. Until then, if you are ever in Nashville, it’s well worth a stop.