The presidential election of 1828 was brutal. It was loaded with personal attacks, the bulk of which were directed at Andrew Jackson’s wife, Rachel.

Jackson’s opponents talked up the fact the Rachel had been married to two men at the same time, one of them Jackson, without mentioning the confusion with the divorce papers that caused the problem. They talked about Rachel’s smoking a pipe. They talked about anything that would portray Jackson in an unflattering manner regardless of how detrimental it was to his wife.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist

for the Kingsport Times News. You can contact him at

njilton@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you