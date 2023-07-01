The presidential election of 1828 was brutal. It was loaded with personal attacks, the bulk of which were directed at Andrew Jackson’s wife, Rachel.
Jackson’s opponents talked up the fact the Rachel had been married to two men at the same time, one of them Jackson, without mentioning the confusion with the divorce papers that caused the problem. They talked about Rachel’s smoking a pipe. They talked about anything that would portray Jackson in an unflattering manner regardless of how detrimental it was to his wife.
Jackson won the election. When Rachel was asked how she felt about the victory she replied “I am happy for Mr. Jackson, but I do not wish it for myself.”
Rachel never wanted to go to Washington. She never wanted to face the women of Washington society and what they would, and have, said about her. Nevertheless, she went to Nashville to be fitted for an inauguration dress. It was about this time she learned that Andrew had actually been shielding her from the worst of the personal attacks.
Rachel was crushed by this knowledge. Her health, which had been deteriorating over the past few years, now began to fail quickly.
On Dec. 17, just 15 days after the election ended, Rachel suddenly fell ill with serious spasms. Doctors were called for, and in an effort to treat her illness they bled her, a common treatment in the day to “balance the humors in the body.” The treatment seemed to work as the spasms stopped and Rachel fell asleep. During the whole time, Andrew was at Rachel’s side. Even when the doctors slept, Andrew stayed right by the bed.
For a few days it seemed that Rachel might recover. Then she relapsed, and the doctors were called again. This time they gave her hot drinks and put her in bed. Again Rachel rallied. Enough so that the doctors encouraged Jackson that it was OK for him to go to bed.
Around 10 o’clock that night, Dec. 22, Rachel asked to be helped from bed so she could sit by the fireplace and smoke her pipe. It was there, speaking of the impending trip to Washington, she said “I’d rather be a doorkeeper in the house of God than to live in that palace.”
Rachel collapsed, and the screams of the servants brought Andrew running. He carried her back to bed while calling for the doctors to get up.
The doctors examined Rachel and said there was nothing to be done. Andrew demanded they try to bleed her. The doctors tried, but she would not bleed when cut.
Rachel was dead, but Andrew couldn’t bring himself to believe it. He continued to sit by the bed holding her hand. When the doctors brought in a table to prepare the body for burial, Andrew insisted there be extra blankets placed so she would be comfortable if she came to.
Friends coming by the Hermitage hours after Rachel’s death found Andrew beside her with his head in his hands weeping.
He would look up and say “Can you believe she is dead, because I can’t.”
It was sometime the next day before Andrew could be led away, encouraged to eat something to keep his strength up for the days ahead.
Rachel was buried on Dec. 24, in the Hermitage garden she loved so much. She was laid to rest in her inauguration dress. Andrew had a small frame house erected over Rachel’s limestone burial crypt temporarily until 1831, when he hired architect David Morrison to build a tomb for both Rachel and him.
On Rachel’s tomb Andrew had the following inscription placed. “Her face was fair, her person pleasing: her temper amiable, and her heart kind; she delighted in relieving the wants of her fellow creatures and cultivated that divine pleasure by the most liberal and unpretending methods: to the poor she was a benefactor; to the rich an example; to the wretched a comforter, to the prosperous an ornament, her piety went hand in hand with her benevolence, and she thanked her creator for being permitted to do good. A being so gentle, and yet so virtuous, slander might wound but could not dishonor; Even death, when he tore her from the arms of her husband, could but transport her to the bosom of her God.”
Becoming president brought Jackson no solace from the loss of his beloved Rachel. On May 16, 1829, Jackson wrote to Hardy Murfree Cryer, “I find myself a solitary mourner, deprived of all hope of happiness this side of the grave, and often wish myself at the Hermitage there to spend the remnant of my days, and daily drop a tear on the tomb of my beloved wife.”
Jackson hired Louisa Catherine Strobel to paint a miniature portrait of Rachel, which he carried with him at all times.
After serving two terms as president, Jackson returned home to the Hermitage to stay. He visited the tomb daily as long as his health allowed.
When he was unable to visit in person, he could easily see the resting place of his wife from his office.
Next week I will continue my look at the Hermitage as part of my trip to Franklin, Tennessee, with the American Battlefield Trust.
