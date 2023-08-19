Last week I wrote about presidents being photographed. This time I thought I would write about the people who did the photographing. And to do that you need to start with the man they call the father of photojournalism, Mathew Brady.
Brady started out learning to be a portrait painter at the age of 16. During this time he met Samuel Morse, inventor of the Morse code used in telegraphy and a portrait painter as well.
Morse had returned from France, where he met Louis Daguerre, developer of the daguerreotype photograph. Morse learned the process of making daguerreotypes and returned to America to open a studio. One of his first photography students would be Brady.
By 1844, Brady had his own studio. Some of this earliest clients were Sen. Daniel Webster and Edgar Allan Poe. But before he opened his studio he scored his first presidential photograph in March 1843 when he made a portrait of John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States and son of the second president, John Adams. He would go on to photograph presidents James K. Polk, Martin Van Buren and Abraham Lincoln.
When the Civil War began, Brady developed a mobile studio and darkroom that enabled him to photograph all the famous generals and politicians as well as the aftermath of the battles. He hoped that the government would buy his war photos as an official archive, but it didn’t. Brady’s business would eventually decline, and he died owing a considerable debt.
Today you can find most of Brady’s work in the Library of Congress at loc.gov.
Lincoln was probably the first president to be photographed regularly both in public and in studios. But it would be 100 years from then before there would be an official White House photographer. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy named Cecil W. Stoughton as the first White House chief of photography.
During World War II, Stoughton was with the First Motion Picture Unit in the Army Signal Corps. Reaching the rank of captain, he would be assigned to the White House Army Signal Agency. Kennedy would later name him to the new position.
As the official White House photographer, Stoughton made more than 8,000 photos of the Kennedy family. He also made the only published photo showing John Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy with Marilyn Monroe.
But he is better known for a photo he made during one of the more tragic moments in our nation’s history.
Stoughton was in the motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was assassinated. Later that day he was the only photographer on Air Force One when Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as the new president. He made the photograph showing Johnson taking the oath of office with Jacqueline Kennedy by his side, her dress spattered with the blood of the dead president.
The photo was transmitted worldwide and ran on the front of the Kingsport News. That edition is hanging in the hallway at the paper.
Stoughton later said he knew that photographing Jacqueline still wearing the blood-spattered dress was tasteless but that it was a history-making moment that needed to be documented.
Stoughton would serve President Johnson as White House photographer for a couple of years before becoming the chief still photographer of the National Park Service.
While not having the standing or access of Brady or Stoughton, I have also been fortunate to have the privilege of photographing some of the presidents — seven in fact, just not in a studio setting. Although one time I was able to blend in with the major news organizations and get some nice photos of Ronald Reagan with Lamar Alexander.
It was back when I was working at the Jonesborough Herald & Tribune. We received word that Reagan was coming to Knoxville to hold a press conference with Alexander about some education initiative, and we somehow scored credentials.
Stephanie McClellan, now the managing editor of the Johnson City Press, and I left from Jonesborough very early in the morning the day of the event. We had to arrive in Knoxville in time to be cleared by the Secret Service. Once allowed in, I found a spot in the area we were assigned that would give me a good view, and I staked it out.
Then the national media came rolling in, hundreds of them. Very quickly it became obvious that the local media in the area we were assigned would have no good view of the event. Thinking fast, I fell in line with the national media that was running through our area in a rush to set up before the president got there.
I ended up about three rows from the front, standing between the crew from NBC and a crew from Dutch television. “This is our spot,” said a member of the NBC crew pointing to the taped-off squares on the floor. “And this is our spot,” said a member of the other crew. I looked down and noticed I was standing over the space taped off for the sound and lighting cables.
“That’s your spot,” I said to the NBC crew, “and that’s your spot,” I said to the Dutch crew. “And this tiny sliver of space in between is my spot.”
Both crews laughed at me, and the guy from NBC said, “I’m cool with that as long as you don’t get in our way. But, I bet they move you before the president gets here.”
So there I stood. No one ever came to move me, so the weekly newspaper from Jonesborough had photos from among the major media at the front of a Reagan press conference.
Another time I caught a break at a stop for President Bill Clinton.
As always, I arrived early to be checked out by the Secret Service. At this time I was using a large battery pack for my flash, and when you cover the president the agent searching you wants to see your equipment actually work. They want your camera to click, your flash to flash and your battery pack to charge. Just to make sure you are not trying to smuggle in a bomb.
On this day my battery pack and flash had stopped working while I was in line, and I couldn’t figure out what was wrong. I held my breath when I reached security as the agent looked over my equipment. He turned on the flash and the battery pack and nothing happened.
A puzzled look came over the agent’s face for a moment as he quickly began looking over the equipment, and then he said, “Oh, here’s your problem.” Just like that, everything is working again.
I guess I am one of the few people who can say a Secret Service agent for President Clinton fixed my equipment for me.
Photographing presidents is always exciting. Sometimes you get lucky. I have shaken hands with both Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. It’s one of the nifty things about this job and something I miss since I’m behind a desk all the time now.