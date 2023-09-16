News of two successful efforts to preserve historic places arrived in my email recently. One is from Bentonville, North Carolina, and the other is from Nashville.

In Bentonville, 144 acres of land from the Civil War battlefield preserved by the American Battlefield Trust has been transferred to the state and is now part of the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site. This brings to more than 2,000 acres of battlefield land at Bentonville that has been preserved by the ABT and partners.





Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist for the Kingsport Times News. You can contact him at njilton@sixriversmedia.com.

