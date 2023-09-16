News of two successful efforts to preserve historic places arrived in my email recently. One is from Bentonville, North Carolina, and the other is from Nashville.
In Bentonville, 144 acres of land from the Civil War battlefield preserved by the American Battlefield Trust has been transferred to the state and is now part of the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site. This brings to more than 2,000 acres of battlefield land at Bentonville that has been preserved by the ABT and partners.
Why would the preservation of a battlefield site in North Carolina be of interest to you?
Bentonville is the site of the last battle for our local soldiers in the 19th Tennessee Infantry Regiment with its companies from Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. By this point in the war, however, it was a regiment in name only. Having left Knoxville in 1861 with 1,060 men, the 19th Tennessee had fewer than 100 men left as they marched toward Bentonville. That’s the size of a company.
The March 19-21, 1865, Battle of Bentonville, the largest fought in North Carolina, was part of the last series of standoffs between Union Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman and Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston, as Federal forces pushed toward Goldsboro and the completion of the Carolinas Campaign. At this central North Carolina site, the Confederates took the first step in their final stand.
Col. Carrick W. Heiskell, commanding the 19th Tennessee, remembered a short but emotional speech made by Gen. Frank Cheatham during this time.
“At night the men gathered and marched from one general’s headquarters to another, calling for speeches,” said Heiskell. “Cheatham would dodge when his men come for him. But one evening they surrounded his tent — no one under a brigadier then had a tent — and called on him for a speech. He came out greatly embarrassed and said, ‘Boys, I have gained great reputation as a fighter, but the credit belongs to you, not to me. We have been in many tight places, but none where you ever failed me or failed your country. How many brave men have fallen your decimated ranks attest.’ And the general’s eyes filled; and the tears ran down the faces of his veterans. This was his speech.”
Faulty maps set the stage for the battle to follow. Sherman’s map failed to show a road being used by the Confederates to move toward Bentonville, while Johnston’s map had incorrect scale, showing his troops closer together and Sherman’s farther away.
Thinking Sherman farther away and his own troops close at hand, Johnston — who had now taken overall command in North Carolina — chose to unite his troops and attack.
The initial morning attack by Johnston was successful. Sherman’s soldiers, expecting to find Confederate cavalry, were surprised to find nearly half of Johnston’s army and were quickly pushed back. Digging into defensive position, they sent urgent messages to their commander for reinforcements.
As the day wore on, both generals begin to realize their errors. Sherman quickly sent another corps to reinforce the one already engaged in battle while making plans to send part of his army on a march around to come from behind. Johnston, seeing the Federal army growing in numbers while his own reinforcements were not arriving, still held his ground and kept up the fight.
In the afternoon, the growing weight of the Union army finally punched a hole in the center of the Confederate line through which the Yankees begin to move. It was at this moment that Cheatham’s troops with the 19th Tennessee arrived on the battlefield.
“Tuesday evening we reached the scene of action just in time to prevent the coming of a column of the enemy through a gap in our line of battle between the right and left wings of the army,” said William Worsham, regimental musician. “Here our brigade and regiment had its first encounter with the enemy on the new field. We drove them back and completed the broken line.”
Slowly, the growing number of Federal forces began to push back the Confederate flanks. With reports of Federal soldiers marching in his rear and his army already surrounded on three sides, Johnston pulled his army out under cover of darkness, across Mill Creek to Smithfield where he continued to watch Sherman. From there he sent the following message to R.E. Lee in Richmond.
“Sherman’s course cannot be hindered by the small force I have. I respectfully suggest that it is no longer a question whether you leave present position; you have only to decide where to meet Sherman. I will be near him,” read Johnston’s message.
•••
In news out of Nashville, the ABT and the city of Nashville have teamed up for the continued preservation of Fort Negley — a key part of Black history in Tennessee and a place I visited a few years back.
According to a press release, the Nashville Metro Council approved a $3 million contribution toward the American Battlefield Trust’s acquisition of 2.36 acres adjacent to Fort Negley Park.
The release stated that this is “a critical step toward reintegrating this land into the city’s popular park and landmark. The national nonprofit historic preservation organization has secured a purchase contract for the acreage, a project that will help advance the city’s ambitions master plan for Fort Negley, and will also apply for federal and state matching grant funds to cover the remainder of the $9.25 million transaction cost.”
“As we work to fully reintegrate this land into Fort Negley Park, this is a moment for Nashville to celebrate,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “This acquisition is an investment in Nashville’s future by honoring our past and creating space for future generations to learn, remember and come together as a community. Working with our state, federal and nonprofit partners, we are on a course to transform Fort Negley Park into one of the jewels of the entire region.”
The labor to build Fort Negley was largely performed by the formerly enslaved who flocked to contraband camps near Federal lines and were pressed into the harsh service.
Many died in the process, and some remains may still lie in the ground in and around Fort Negley Park. The finished fort was defended by regiments of United States Colored Troops, many of whom remained after the war creating a vibrant community that lasted until the building of the nearby federal interstate forced them out. In recognition of this important narrative, Fort Negley is the first American site nominated for the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization Slave Route Project.
“Once, Fort Negley, atop St. Cloud Hill, was a beacon for the newly emancipated, making their way to Nashville and the hope of a brighter future,” said Cyril Stewart, president of Friends of Fort Negley Park. “As we prepare for the acquisition and integration of meaningful new land into our park, we kickstart a new era for this incredible site, knowing that it will teach and inspire future generations even more powerfully than it does today. The community of like-minded individuals and organizations that have come together here will undoubtedly find even further success.”