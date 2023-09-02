Well I finally joined the club. Its membership dues are unpleasant, and you don’t ask to be recruited.

I’m talking about the COVID-19 club.





Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist for the Kingsport Times News. You can contact him at njilton@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you