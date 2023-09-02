Well I finally joined the club. Its membership dues are unpleasant, and you don’t ask to be recruited.
I’m talking about the COVID-19 club.
I should have know that the COVID-19 club was recruiting new members when two of my co-workers who sit near me started coughing and sneezing on a Thursday. But it’s normal for us to come into work with a cold or some other little bug. Besides, COVID-19 has long since vanished as a serious concern. I didn’t even give it a thought.
Then Saturday evening I started to come down with what I thought was a head cold. Nothing serious, just annoying. By Sunday I felt worse, much worse. But I still thought it was just a bad head cold, so I took some vitamin C and went to bed early.
When I woke up Monday, I felt somewhat better so I went into work. But when I arrived at the paper, everyone was wearing masks. I asked what was going on and was told that the two co-workers who were coughing on Thursday had tested positive for COVID-19 along with a third who also sat close to me.
I masked up and worked my regular shift and then headed home to take a COVID-19 test. I was still hoping that it was only a head cold, but it had been eight months since my last vaccine booster, and its effectiveness fades after six months.
I buzzed the CVS drive-thru, and with tests in hand headed for home.
The test I got — two in a box — you open up a test card and lay it flat on the table. You then put six drops of test solution in a hole on the card. After that you swab both nostrils for a good five to 10 seconds each and then put the swab into the hole on the card. You then rotate the swab three times in the solution, and the close the card without removing the swab. An adhesive strip holds the card shut.
The instructions say you wait 15 minutes and then read the results. But my test turned positive in about 15 seconds. It grew much darker and positive at the end of the 15 minutes.
I emailed the office with the bad news.
But I still didn’t feel too bad. With three co-workers out and the two remaining having, I believe, already had COVID-19, I volunteered to come in and work anyway. I could wear a mask I said.
The reply was thanks but no thanks. I was to stay away until I tested negative.
It was the first time in 36 years that I took sick days for actual sickness. I had taken days for broken bones and other injuries, but not for being sick.
Feeling crummy on Tuesday, I set up camp in front of the computer to see what I could find on the internet to pass the time while eating breakfast. I came across old NASA documentaries on the Gemini program. These were the kind of films from the good old days at school when the teacher would roll in the 16mm movie projector.
It was neat to see all the old film footage from the flights, see the launches and hear the post-flight interviews with the astronauts of the day. A lot of people forget that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, was also the first astronaut to dock two spacecraft as well. He accomplished the feat on Gemini 8. Shortly after docking, a thruster stuck open and the craft began to tumble. Armstrong successfully regained control of the ship, but the rest of the mission had to be aborted.
It is ironic, me being sick while watching these particular videos. Back when I was young, I suffered from frequent ear infections and strep throat (and yet still have my tonsils) and spent lots of time on the couch sick at home watching the original broadcasts of the Gemini missions on TV. I still remember listening to Walter Cronkite’s voice on CBS and watching the countdown.
On Wednesday I took a second COVID-19 test and it turned positive as quick as the first one did. I tried to pass the day by doing a few light chores, thinking about the next column I had to write and watching some old movies — The original “War of the Worlds” followed by “Forbidden Planet.”
By late Wednesday evening I felt really tired so I went to bed early. And I slept, and slept and slept for a total of 19 hours, waking up late on Thursday. Several of my co-workers also talked about being very tired around the fourth or fifth day of COVID-19 and sleeping the day away.
Also on Thursday, I noticed that my sense of smell was totally gone. I could put my deodorant stick up against my nose and smell nothing.
On Friday I felt much better. I wrote my next column for the paper (photographing presidents) and did some reading that I had meant to do. I also took another COVID-19 test. This one took about seven minutes before it turned positive, and the strip looked faint. Things were starting to look up.
On Saturday I was feeling good, doing a few light chores around the place — and my sense of smell started to come back. Now when I stuck my deodorant stick up against my nose I could faintly smell it.
Also, I had a negative COVID-19 test. That meant that it was back to work on Sunday.
In the days that followed, things have continued to get better. My sense of smell keeps coming back. But from time to time I still get a tired feeling. I recently read an article on the BBC that said studies show you can still have problems from COVID-19 as much as two years later.
I hope all my problems are behind me now. But look on the bright side, now I have had nature’s own booster shot and should have some immunity for a while.