Last week in my column about my experience with COVID-19, I talked about camping out in front of the computer and watching some old NASA films online about the Gemini missions. Among those films was Neil Arm-strong’s Gemini 8 mission as well as some of the pre-Apollo flight preparation. Watching these films, I was reminded what an amazing story Armstrong has. Or, how many times he came close to never taking those steps on the moon. Starting with his service as a Navy aviator.
Armstrong was born in Ohio and attended Purdue University, studying aeronautical engineering with the Navy picking up the tab. When the Korean War broke out, he found himself flying jets off the USS Essex.
On Sept. 3, 1951, Armstrong was flying a low bombing run over North Korea when his jet struck a cable strung between two hills as a trap by the enemy. Not too different from what the British did in World War II when they strung cables between and down from barrage balloons to rip the wings off German aircraft.
The cable did its job and tore off a section of Armstrong’s right wing. He struggled to keep the aircraft flying and gain some altitude while trying to get out of enemy territory and over the ocean, where he hoped that he could eject and land in the water to be picked up by the Navy.
Armstrong made it over the ocean and bailed out. His parachute opened successfully, but the winds blew him back on land where the Navy couldn’t easily get to him. Fortunately, our side got to him first, and he was returned to the Essex.
Armstrong flew 78 missions in Korea and then returned to Purdue to finish his degree. After graduation and with his time in the Navy up, he got a job as a civilian test pilot for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) the forerunner of NASA — the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
He reported to Edwards Air Force Base, where he tested all the newest jets fighters, bombers, helicopters and even gliders. He also flew rocket planes — starting with the Bell X1-B. The Bell X1-B was an updated version of the rocket plane Chuck Yeager used to first break the sound barrier.
On Armstrong’s first flight of the Bell X1-B, he fired the rockets after being dropped from a bomber and roared to an altitude of over 11 miles. On landing, however, the nose gear collapsed due to poor design, and the plane crashed. He walked away unharmed.
Then Armstrong moved up to the legendary X-15.
On one of his flights in 1962, he flew to an altitude of over 200,000 feet while testing a new flight control system — the highest he would fly until he flew on Gemini 8. Going up wasn’t a problem; coming down was.
As Armstrong continued to follow the test procedures and started to descend, the X-15 bounced off the atmosphere and went back up. Using maneuvering thrusters (he was too high and the air was too thin for the wings and tail control surfaces to have any effect) to bring the nose down, he tried to descend again. Once more the X-15 didn’t want to come down.
Finally, as one version of the story goes, Armstrong managed to roll the X-15 on its side so that the wings sliced into the atmosphere, killing the lift. As he dropped down, the thicker atmosphere restored the functions of the wings and tail, enabling him to regain full control and scrub off speed. Still, he flew over the airfield doing Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound) at 100,000 feet. In the end he landed safely and recorded the longest flight time in a single mission for the X-15.
Because he was a civilian test pilot, he was ineligible to be an astronaut for the Mercury program. President Dwight Eisenhower had established that the astronauts should be military test pilots, in part for security, so Armstrong went to work as an engineer/pilot on the Boeing X-20 Dyna-Soar project for the Air Force.
Dyna-Soar, or Dynamic Soarer, was an early effort to design and build a space plane. Construction had started for the first craft to be used in drop testing, literally dropping the aircraft — suspended under a bomber — to see if it would glide safely to the ground. But the space race was heating up, and the funding was going for rockets to the moon. The program was canceled. However, many of the developments from Dyan-Soar would be incorporated into the Space Shuttle many years later.
Before the Dyna-Soar program was canceled, the military restrictions on astronauts had been lifted. Armstrong was accepted into the space program as one of the “new nine” following the “Mercury 7” and assigned to project Gemini.
Armstrong drew the commander slot for the Gemini 8 mission, a rendezvous and docking with an uncrewed Agena target vehicle that would be launched earlier. This was a critical step for going to the moon because the Lunar Module and Command Module would have to undock and dock while in orbit around the moon.
Gemini 8 launched on March 16, 1966, and Armstrong successfully guided the craft to rendezvous and docked with the Agena vehicle. It was the first time two spacecraft had docked in space.
At this time during the space program, NASA didn’t have complete communications around the globe. Shortly after Gemini 8 docked, the two craft moved out of communication range and started to slowly spin. Thinking there was a problem with the Agena, Armstrong instructed Dave Scott, the other crew member on the mission, to turn off the Agena. Scott sent the cutoff command, but the pair continued to slowly spin.
Still out of contact with mission control, Armstrong decided to undock before the rate of spin made that impossible. But undocking only made the spinning worse. The problem was not with the Agena but with the Gemini capsule.
Armstrong struggled to regain control with the craft’s Orbital Attitude and Maneuvering System (OAMS) as the revolutions reached one per second. In a last-ditch effort to save the craft, he shut down the OAMS and switched to the Reentry Control System (RCS). The action shut down a stuck thruster, and he was able to regain control of the ship. Mission rules stated that if the RCS is brought up at any time the mission was over. Mission Control ordered Gemini 8 to return to earth when contact was reestablished.
Finally we reach the Apollo missions. Armstrong was chosen to command and began training to land on the moon. One of the ways this was done was with the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle (LLRV). Using a turbofan engine pointing down, the craft allowed the astronauts to practice flying for the Lunar Module.
On May 6, 1968, just a little more than a year before the historic landing on the moon, Armstrong was training with the LLRV when the attitude control thrusters stopped working at 200 feet above the ground. As the vehicle swayed side to side and started to turn over, Armstrong ejected.
The vehicle crashed in a big fireball, while Armstrong’s parachute barely had time to open before he hit the ground.
An investigation later showed the vehicle was being flown in higher-than-normal winds and the fuel for the thrusters had run out. The only injury Armstrong received from the crash was that he bit his tongue.
Time after time Armstrong faced possible disaster in his career. But he always kept his head, worked the problem and survived to succeed. Just as he would on July 20, 1969, when he piloted the Lunar Module to the Sea of Tranquility on the surface of the moon.