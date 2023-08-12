While waiting for a reporter to file a story late one evening, I took advantage of the access I have to the Associated Press to browse photos. For the fun of it, I did a search for photos taken of President Joe Biden. The results came rolling in.

My search returned 520 photos that moved over the service in 10 days. There was Biden riding a bicycle along Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. There was Biden sitting under an umbrella on that same beach. There was Biden walking to his motorcade, then there he was walking away from his motorcade. There was Biden leaving church, speaking at a factory in Maine, greeting the Air Force Thunderbirds and his trip to Italy.

Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist for the Kingsport Times News.

riversmedia.com.

