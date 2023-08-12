Photograph of Andrew Jackson 1845; copy half-plate gold-tone daguerreotype original attributed to Edward Anthony, photographer; copy from Mathew Brady Studio, maker courtesy of Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC DAG no. 110 Andrew Jackson was the second American president to be photographed. John Quincy Adams was the first. This image was captured at the Hermitage in Jackson’s last months. Jackson died June 8, 1845.
The National Portrait Gallery acquired the earliest known photograph of a U.S. president for its permanent collection, the photograph of President John Quincy Adams dating from 1843.
National Portrait Gallery
A daguerreotype of President James K. Polk made by Mathew Brady at the White House during Polk’s term of office.
Library of Congress
Photograph of Andrew Jackson 1845; copy half-plate gold-tone daguerreotype original attributed to Edward Anthony, photographer; copy from Mathew Brady Studio, maker courtesy of Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC DAG no. 110 Andrew Jackson was the second American president to be photographed. John Quincy Adams was the first. This image was captured at the Hermitage in Jackson’s last months. Jackson died June 8, 1845.
Library of Congress
Original daguerreotype of Andrew Jackson on file at the Library of Congress
While waiting for a reporter to file a story late one evening, I took advantage of the access I have to the Associated Press to browse photos. For the fun of it, I did a search for photos taken of President Joe Biden. The results came rolling in.
My search returned 520 photos that moved over the service in 10 days. There was Biden riding a bicycle along Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. There was Biden sitting under an umbrella on that same beach. There was Biden walking to his motorcade, then there he was walking away from his motorcade. There was Biden leaving church, speaking at a factory in Maine, greeting the Air Force Thunderbirds and his trip to Italy.
I stopped at 10 days, as the number of photos was heading into the thousands.
Folks today probably can’t think of a time that they haven’t seen photos of the president on an almost daily basis. But it hasn’t always been that way.
The first five presidents — George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe — were never photographed. The honor of being the first president to be photographed goes to John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States and son of the second president, John Adams.
Or does it?
The ninth president of the United States, William Henry Harrison, was supposedly photographed on his inauguration day, March 4, 1841, which would make him the first president to be photographed.
But that image has been lost to time. So, without proof of the 1841 photo, John Quincy Adams’ photo made in March 1843 stands as the first.
Adams’ photo was made in Washington, D.C., by the photographic firm Southworth & Hawes when he was serving in the House of Representatives for Massachusetts at the age of 75 — 14 years after serving as president.
But that means that Adams was out of office when his photograph was made. Therefore he is not the first “sitting” president to be photographed. Had Harrison’s inauguration day photo been found, he would hold that honor as well, but sorry William — no picture, no prize.
The honor of being the first president to be photographed in office goes to James K. Polk from Tennessee. The 11th president of the United States was photographed in 1849 in the White House by Mathew Brady. Brady, who was 27 at the time, would go on to make a name for himself during the Civil War with his battlefield photos and his portraits of President Abraham Lincoln.
Polk had been dealing with office seekers most of the day and was frustrated with them. He saw Brady as an escape. He later wrote, “I have great contempt for such persons and dispose of their applications very summarily. They take up much of my time every day. I yielded to the request of an artist named Brady, of New York, by sitting for my daguerreotype likeness today. I sat in the large dining room.”
So John Quincy Adams was the first president, in or out of office, to be photographed. But who was the second?
It’s not Polk or Harrison.
The title of second U.S. president to be photographed goes to Tennessee’s Andrew Jackson.
Jackson was photographed at the Hermitage early in 1845. He was weakened by a chronic illness and had to be propped up by pillows for the photograph. The Library of Congress has two of these photos in its collection. The first photo, taken from the side, shows Jackson propped up by the pillows. The second photo shows the former president in a more traditional portrait pose.
Both of the original daguerreotype, metal plate, photos at the Library of Congress are in rough shape, but a mezzotint or a gelatin silver print (sources disagree) was made of the portrait. The resulting photo shows a once strong man who led men in to battle and guided this country now aging and worn down by sickness. I also think there is a look of loneliness in his eyes, having lost his wife 17 years ago and never remarried.
Jackson died June 8, 1845, only a few months after these photos were made.
As photography changed from the metal plate daguerreotype to the glass negative, it became possible to make multiple prints, or carte-de-visite, from a single photo. One of the first presidents to take advantage of this was Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln would be photographed regularly, both publicly and in formal sittings, foreshadowing the constant stream of photos we see today. It was during one of his portrait sittings that an ironic photo was made.
It was Feb. 5, 1865, and photographer Alexander Gardner had the president at his studio. As Gardner processed that last glass plate made during the session, it cracked. Thinking he would have more chances to photograph the recently reelected president in the future, he made one print and then threw the broken plate away.
Gardner, didn’t know it at the time, but he had just thrown away the last portrait made of President Lincoln. The crack in the plate ran through the top of Lincoln’s head, where he would be shot a few weeks later at Ford’s Theater.
LATEST VIDEOS
Ned Jilton II is a photographer, page designer and columnist for the Kingsport Times News. You can reach him at njilton@six