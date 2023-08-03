As the days get more sultry, the dine-around bunch and I have found a place of cool retreat called the Milligan Cafe, where you can beat the heat and get a bite to eat. New neighbors John and Heidi Colson have come over the mountain from Asheville, North Carolina, to set up shop in the Pinecrest community. They bring years of experience in the restaurant business to energize a new dining location featuring Southern home-style cooking.

First impressions

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you