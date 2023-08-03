On the veggie omelet, the peppers were green and fresh, the onions were sweet, the tomatoes were ripe, the mushrooms chopped in chunks, the spinach was, well, spinach, and all of it was held together with some very good provolone cheese.
As the days get more sultry, the dine-around bunch and I have found a place of cool retreat called the Milligan Cafe, where you can beat the heat and get a bite to eat. New neighbors John and Heidi Colson have come over the mountain from Asheville, North Carolina, to set up shop in the Pinecrest community. They bring years of experience in the restaurant business to energize a new dining location featuring Southern home-style cooking.
First impressions
From Johnson City’s University Parkway, take the four-lane east to the Milligan Highway (TN Highway 67E) exit. Five minutes or thereabouts finds you in front of a low series of storefronts just beyond the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department station. Turn right and you are in Milligan Cafe’s parking lot.
Inside, stop for a moment and enjoy the pleasantly cool dining atmosphere. This pause should give you a chance to find out where your table is located and notice the “Jot ‘Em Down Store” décor selection on the surrounding walls.
Twentieth century pop music softly holds sway above you, rarely taking center stage unless the tune’s a favorite of your party. The cashier and carry-out station is at the far end of the dining area. Restrooms are found off a short hallway at right rear.
Selections
My dining partner and I decided to bring our friend the Retiree (and her palate) on this Saturday trip to Milligan Cafe, and we had both the breakfast and lunch menu to choose from.
The Retiree decided that breakfast was her choice, ordering one of Milligan Cafe’s veggie omelets ($7.75) sided with fresh fruit and some toasted sourdough bread.
My dining partner picked the lunch menu, choosing the fish and chips plate ($8.95) with a side order of coleslaw.
I chose from both breakfast and lunch menus, ordering a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit ($4.50) and a garden salad ($6.95) with ranch dressing.
The friendly and capable Will, our server, pleased the Retiree by his reading our orders back to us, making very sure they were accurate.
How it tastes
As all menu items are made to order at Milligan Cafe, Will had our meals in front of us inside of 20 minutes.
The Retiree was very pleased with her veggie omelet. The peppers were green and fresh, the onions were sweet, the tomatoes were ripe, the mushrooms chopped in chunks, the spinach was, well, spinach, and all of it was held together with some very good provolone cheese.
My dining partner’s fish and chips was a basketful of deep-fried Alaskan pollock filets together with some of the best french fries I’d ever tasted. The coleslaw was also freshly prepared.
My bacon, egg and cheese biscuit was correct in all respects. The bacon was thick-cut and crispy, the egg scrambled to its proper emulsion state and fried correctly, and the slice of yellow (American?) cheese nicely melted into a biscuit that looked and tasted scratch-made.
My garden salad was plainly constructed with fresh-picked leaf lettuce, some cucumber sections cut “country-size,” a ring or two of Texas white onion that was pungent and hot as all get-out, and some diced ripe tomato whose acidic twang meshed nicely with the Milligan Cafe’s own savory ranch salad dressing.
The three of us liked our introduction to John and Heidi Colson’s Milligan Cafe so much that my dining partner and returned for lunch two days later.
This time, my dining partner had the Milligan Cafe’s signature MC Burger with french fries ($9.25), while I had the pork chop plate, sided with home fries and Mexican corn ($10.25).
My partner really liked her 7-ounce and hand-molded MC Burger, pronouncing it one of the best burgers she’d ever had. I was very pleased with two boneless pork chops, properly complemented with home fries and some very good Mexican corn. I could have either a fresh-baked biscuit or some “city-style” cornbread with my pork chops, so I had both, the cornbread being $2 a la carte.
The bottom line
This is a very good restaurant.
The menu choices are balanced, properly prepared and delicious. Our server Will provided prompt, knowledgeable and friendly service. The décor and musical atmosphere was pleasant and serenely Southern.
So why not make it a point to have a sultry summer’s drive down the Milligan Highway? Stop in at the Milligan Cafe: a pleasant place to cool off and to enjoy Southern home-style cooking, done right.