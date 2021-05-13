What was your first job? My first job was at the State Theater on Broad Street in Kingsport. I worked behind the concession counter and got glimpses of movies that were showing.
How did you get your first job? A friend of mine who also worked there told me they needed some additional help. I went down and got hired the same day.
How long did you work there? Not very long; it was just a summer job.
How much were you paid? I don’t remember exactly but I think it was about $1.50 an hour.
Tell us a bit about the job. My responsibilities included popping popcorn (got a few burns from this), stocking the candy counter, selling items to customers and taking their payment.
What did you love about the job? I loved staying busy and seeing all the people who came to the movies. I think this is when I discovered my love for “sweet and salty.” Loved the fresh popped popcorn and chocolate covered almonds.
What did you hate about the job? Cleaning the popcorn machine!
What do you do now? Interim Director, Sullivan County Schools.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? The advice I would give myself is don’t hesitate to ask for help, don’t try to do everything by yourself, be patient and resilient, and lastly — always remember the people in your life that made it all possible!