What was your first job?
Besides mowing yards when younger, my first real job was in my senior year of high school. I worked at a local funeral home. I began by doing odd jobs such as yard work, parking cars for visitation, driving the flower van, setting the tents in cemeteries, etc. I eventually began answering calls for body removals, preparation, and assisting in the funeral process.
How did you get your first job?
A family member worked for the funeral home and asked if I would help out for an expected large attendance at a particular visitation. The owner then asked me if I could help the next day. After a few days of helping out, it became the norm.
I continued working there until I graduated college and left for the military.
How long did you work there?
Almost 3 years.
How much you were paid?
Seems like it was $5.00/ hour.
Tell us a bit about the job.
See first response.
What did you love about the job?
The people I worked with. There were only four full-time employees and a couple of part-time, so the closeness and the friendships were lasting.
What did you hate about the job?
During those days and typically, funeral homes were “manned” 24 hours. We had a sleeping quarters and being the newest, I had to pull weekend duty, which was Saturday night. For a teenager, that created some social hindrances.
What do you do now?
Chief of police for the city of Kingsport.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Don’t be in such a hurry to grow up. Adulthood lasts a long time and the teenage years are worth the invested time with your friends, memories.