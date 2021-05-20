What was your first job?
Line cook — Hardee’s.
How did you get your first job?
Applied in person and interviewed on the spot.
How long did you work there?
Nine months prior to starting college.
How much you were paid?
$4.25 per hour
Tell us a bit about the job.
Prepared meals, particularly roast beef sandwiches and biscuits and gravy.
What did you love about the job?
The opportunity to make money and help my family out with some financial struggles.
What did you hate about the job?
Always smelling like everyone else’s dinner!
What do you do now?
Principal — Dobyns-Bennett High School
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Stop taking yourself and everything so seriously.