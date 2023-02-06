ENTER-80-BRADY-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Based on the trailers and ads for ‘80 for Brady,’ featuring bedazzled New England Patriots jerseys and an eye-searingly offensive blonde wig on Jane Fonda, the outlook seemed dire for this sassy football comedy. It’s a relief to report that ‘80 for Brady’ is funnier and more charming than expected.

Tom Brady may have seven Super Bowl rings, but that’s nothing compared to the latest team against whom he’s facing off, the winningest group of legends perhaps ever assembled.

Just take a look at the stats: first up, Jane Fonda, with two Oscars, seven Golden Globes and two Tony Awards under her belt. Next, Lily Tomlin, boasting six Emmys, two Tonys and a Grammy, and Sally Field, coming in hot with two Oscars, two Emmys and two Globes. Rounding out the team is the EGOT herself, Rita Moreno. Count ‘em: Oscar, Grammy, Tony, two Emmys and a Golden Globe for good luck.

