MOUNT CARMEL — Naval architect Thomas Andrews, who was in charge of the RMS Titanic design, may have gone down with the ship in 1912, but he still found time to make an appearance Wednesday with dozens of other famous inventors.
From Bill Gates to Ben Franklin, and Stephanie Kwolek to Hedy Lamarr, the greatest inventors of all time convened at Mount Carmel Elementary School on Wednesday morning to discuss what inspired them to change the world.
Third-graders created a living history museum in the school gym dressed as their favorite inventor and prepared to make a presentation on what they invented, and how or why.
Among them were Isaiah Parker portraying Andrews, who admitted that he “forgot to make it iceberg proof.”
“I went down with the Titanic,” he said. “I didn’t survive.”
The event was organized by teacher Kim McCann, who got into the act as well, dressing as NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose calculations of orbital mechanics were critical to the success of the first manned spaceflights.
In character, McCann explained to students how Johnson made it possible for the United States to conquer space.
Out of character, McCann told the Times News she was extremely impressed with her young inventors, who exceeded her expectations.
“We just finished up a unit in our reading series with advances in technology,” McCann said. “The whole unit was designed and created around inventors and different scientists, and people who have played a very important role in our society. The idea came along that let’s have an inventor’s day here in third grade, and I will say in my mind I was thinking of just inventors such as Thomas Edison, Benjamin Franklin, Nancy Johnson — some people that we read about.”
McCann added, “When they started bringing in the names of the inventors that they wanted to bring to life today, I was amazed. A lot of them were people that I didn’t know of and I had never heard of. I’ve learned a lot, and then to walk in today and be able to do this living museum and hear them share their life story with others is just amazing.”
Ansley Glass, who portrayed Kevlar inventor Kwolek said she “really just wanted to save people’s lives and stuff.”
Zoey Lavender portrayed actress Lamarr, who was not only a major Hollywood star, but also along with composer and pianist George Antheil invented an early version of frequency hopping communication for torpedo guidance during WWII so that torpedoes couldn’t be tracked or jammed.
African American buffalo soldier William Davis (Trey Lawson), who spent a lot of time riding horseback, invented a saddle that made longer rides more comfortable for riders and horses.
Some of the other inventors in attendance included Orville and Wilbur Wright (Kyler and Gage Drinnon), the famous brothers who invented the first motorized aircraft in 1903; Thomas Edison (Silas Jones), who invented a lot of things including the light bulb; John Pemberton (Jericho Hudson), who invented Coca-Cola; Bill Gates (Reece Chittum), who created Microsoft and Windows; Esther Takeuchi (Lillie Whisnat), who holds more than 150 patents and invented a biomedical battery for heart patients that lasts five years; prolific inventor and statesman Ben Franklin (Weston Thompson); Grace Hopper (Elizabeth Horne), who invented the first computer in 1944 and was also the first female admiral in the Navy; and the big man himself, Albert Einstein (Lily Wright), who developed the theory of relativity, among other things.
McCann got choked up as she toured the gym and spoke with all of her little inventors. She admitted that it was an emotional experience.
“When you set things in motion or give an assignment to your students, and then you see it come to life, it is very rewarding,” McCann said. “They’ve really excelled and I’m really pleased. We even had some that didn’t want to create a poster board, and they did it through Google slides and power points. Bringing in that technology — and it all ties back into that reading unit about advances in technology.”
McCann added, “Mr. Einstein shared that without him, maybe some of this stuff would not be available in society today. That was the gist of it, to tell how their inventions and their wisdom played a part in society today.”