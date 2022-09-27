Mount Carmel Pedestrian Path

The red line shows the Mount Carmel pedestrian path location. The path will have a grass buffer between Main Street and Highway 11-W.

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt.

The BMA voted on the resolution at its regular meeting on Thursday.

