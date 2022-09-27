MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt.
The BMA voted on the resolution at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood has already started working on a draft for the Tennessee Department of Transportation grant application. The application states that the reason for creating the path is to give citizens another method of transportation.
“Unlike many communities in Tennessee and nationwide, the town of Mount Carmel does not have greenway walking/pedestrian and bicycle pathway that can be utilized for transportation as well as recreational (health) purposes,” states the town’s draft application. “The citizens of Mount Carmel and surrounding communities, including Church Hill and the western portions of Kingsport, are in need of an alternate transportation facility that can link to nearby neighborhoods, commercial sites, schools and parks.”
Phase 1 of the project would involve constructing a 10-foot-wide asphalt pathway starting near the intersection of Main Street and Dover Avenue. It would use the existing right-of-way to create the path, which would end at Hammond Avenue near Mount Carmel City Hall.
Eventually, in future phases, the town would construct similar paths from City Hall to the eastern city limits, where it would connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt, which offers users more route options.
The path would be wide enough to be used for bike travel.
The draft grant application states that this would be the first transportation method of its kind in that part of Hawkins County.
“The town of Mount Carmel currently does not have any facility of this type,” states the draft application. “This is a long-term goal for the community. Based on the location and design, this facility should provide an excellent example of civic unity, working with TDOT, the city government, citizens and state and local officials and representatives. It will be the first such multimodal transportation facility for this part of Hawkins County, linking neighborhoods, parks, schools, and commerce and medical sites.”
The draft application recognizes that the proposed trail would have a significant social impact on the community by linking many different activity centers.
The path would also provide safety to pedestrians and bicyclists who are currently forced to travel using the highway or people’s front yards. The path will also have an ADA-compatible design that provides added safety features.
The town will be holding a public meeting for community input on the proposed project on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom.