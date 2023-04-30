Mount Carmel passes street parking ordinance By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Apr 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to pass an ordinance banning street parking without a permit except during inclement weather.The BMA voted on the second reading of the ordinance at its last meeting on Thursday.The measure bans parking on the street except during times of bad weather. Residents needing to use street parking due to parties or any type of gathering should contact the chief of police, who can grant a permit at his discretion.Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk expressed her disapproval of the ordinance.“So after reviewing this, I really don’t like the way that it’s written,” Mawk said. “To me, it’s like people are having to ask permission to have graduation parties and birthday parties.”City Attorney Allen Coup said the ordinance does require residents to ask permission for street parking for events since the ordinance bans street parking.The resolution passed with four yes votes and three no votes from Mawk, John Gibson and Darby Patrick.The ordinance took effect immediately after passage. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Politics Legislation Roads And Traffic Meteorology Finance Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Mount Carmel passes street parking ordinance By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Teen Takeover: Small Miracles helps people (and horses) live their best lives By Tucker Hughes D-B Junior Teen Takeover: DB-EXCEL facts By Katelyn Williams D-B Junior Out & About Craig Cottongim: We are failing to protect children Craig Cottongim This week at Sullivan County libraries (April 30 - May 6) Submitted by Suzanne Huron This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (April 30 - May 6) Submitted by Chris Markley This Week at the Johnson City Library (April 30 - May 6) Submitted by Hannah Kiger Does my child need ear tubes? Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS) Tri-Cities 8th annual drive electric event offers knowledge and test drives in Abingdon By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net ON AIR